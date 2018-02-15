MLS side Minnesota United sign second Cameroonian player

As well as the two Cameroonian players Minnesota United have Ghanaian Abu Danladi in their squad

Cameroon international defender Bertrand Owundi Eko'o says he is happy to be in Major League Soccer (MLS) following his move to Minnesota United.

The 24-year-old signed for the US outfit on a free transfer from Cameroonian side Rainbow FC and his deal is subject to international clearance and visa approval.

"This is a big opportunity for me and I feel very happy about it," he said.

Owundi joins his compatriot Frantz Prangop at the club, after both were part of the Cameroon squad at the recent African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

Prangop joined the club just before CHAN kicked off and the duo will now link up with Ghanaian Abu Danladi at Minnesota.

Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath told the club website: "For what we've got these kids for salary-wise, what we've had to give up, we think we've done really well.

"We're excited about what we've got with him and Pangop. We felt it wasn't a gamble, but an opportunity to bring in two young pieces for not a lot of financial output that we think have got huge upside."

Owundi is a versatile defender, who can also play in midfield and Minnesota United's sporting director Manny Lagos is excited that they have added another great young player to the squad.

"As we continue to build on the core of our roster for the future we have added another great young man to the group," Lagos said.

"Owundi is a strong and powerful player with great athleticism who reads the game incredibly well. As a player with Cameroonian national team experience under his belt, we feel he has a lot of potential and can develop into a high-level defender in MLS."