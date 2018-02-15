BBC to show Motherwell v Hearts in Scottish Cup quarter-final

Hearts and Motherwell drew 1-1 in the last meeting at Tynecastle in January

BBC Scotland will broadcast live television coverage of the Scottish Cup quarter-final tie between Motherwell and Hearts.

Motherwell, the League Cup finalists, host Hearts at Fir Park on Sunday, 4 March, with the kick-off at 14:15 GMT.

There will be one other quarter-final tie that day at 16:15, with Rangers hosting Falkirk.

Celtic v Morton and Aberdeen v Kilmarnock will be played on Saturday, 3 March.

Motherwell and Hearts have met three times this season, with the Fir Park side winning at home, and a Hearts victory and a 1-1 draw at Tynecastle in January.