BBC to show Motherwell v Hearts in Scottish Cup quarter-final
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
BBC Scotland will broadcast live television coverage of the Scottish Cup quarter-final tie between Motherwell and Hearts.
Motherwell, the League Cup finalists, host Hearts at Fir Park on Sunday, 4 March, with the kick-off at 14:15 GMT.
There will be one other quarter-final tie that day at 16:15, with Rangers hosting Falkirk.
Celtic v Morton and Aberdeen v Kilmarnock will be played on Saturday, 3 March.
Motherwell and Hearts have met three times this season, with the Fir Park side winning at home, and a Hearts victory and a 1-1 draw at Tynecastle in January.