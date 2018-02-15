Ostersunds FK 0-3 Arsenal

Arsenal as good as guaranteed their place in the last 16 of the Europa League with a comfortable away win over Swedish side Ostersunds FK.

Gunners left-back Nacho Monreal scored from close range when Ostersund goalkeeper Aly Keita fumbled Alex Iwobi's strike.

Then the home side's centre-back Sotirios Papagiannopoulos diverted Henrikh Mkhitaryan's cross into his own net after the Armenian seized on a loose pass.

Ostersund improved after the break but any revival was ended by Mesut Ozil, who made a well-timed run into the area and squeezed his shot past Keita for the third, before the hosts had a late penalty saved.