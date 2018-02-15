Ostersunds FK 0-3 Arsenal

Arsenal as good as guaranteed their place in the last 16 of the Europa League with a comfortable win at Swedish side Ostersunds FK.

Left-back Nacho Monreal scored from close range when Ostersund goalkeeper Aly Keita fumbled Alex Iwobi's strike.

Then the hosts' centre-back Sotirios Papagiannopoulos diverted Henrikh Mkhitaryan's cross into his own net.

Ostersund improved after the break but Mesut Ozil squeezed home a third, before the hosts had a penalty saved.