Scottish Challenge Cup - Semi-Final
Inverness CT17:15Crusaders
Venue: Tulloch Caledonian Stadium, Scotland

Inverness CT v Crusaders

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 22McKay
  • 5Warren
  • 23Donaldson
  • 16Calder
  • 15Mulraney
  • 7Polworth
  • 11Vigurs
  • 4Chalmers
  • 14Oakley
  • 20Bell

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 9Baird
  • 17Seedorf
  • 18Elbouzedi
  • 27Mackay
  • 32Brown
  • 33Harper

Crusaders

  • 21Jensen
  • 2Burns
  • 4Beverland
  • 6Coates
  • 17McClean
  • 14Forsythe
  • 12Caddell
  • 20Glackin
  • 19Snoddy
  • 22Heatley
  • 9Murray

Substitutes

  • 1O'Neill
  • 7Lowry
  • 10Carvill
  • 11Cushley
  • 18Owens
  • 23Whyte
  • 35Suarez
Referee:
Bryn Markham-Jones

Match report to follow.

