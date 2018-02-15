Paul Robinson: Birmingham City defender to retire at the end of the season

Paul Robinson is in his 22nd season as a professional footballer

Birmingham City defender Paul Robinson says he will retire from playing at the end of the season.

The 39-year-old, who also played for Watford, West Brom, Bolton and Leeds, has made 763 career appearances.

Robinson signed a one-year player-coach contract at the start of the season, but has only appeared three times for the Blues this campaign.

"At the end of the season it will be bye to playing but the start of a new exciting chapter," he said on Twitter.

"I have loved wearing every shirt with pride. I have played my heart out every time and I've achieved from a young age my dream."

The former England Under-21 international began his career with his home-town club Watford, before signing for West Brom in 2003.

He spent six years at The Hawthorns and a season-long loan move to Bolton Wanderers was made permanent in 2010.

Robinson was released two years later, finishing the season on loan with Leeds United, before joining Blues as a free agent in September 2012.