Ognjen Vranjes (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
AEK Athens v Dynamo Kiev
Line-ups
AEK Athens
- 1Barkas
- 12Brito
- 4VranjesBooked at 45mins
- 5Lampropoulos
- 2Bakakis
- 25Galanopoulos
- 8Gomes Simoes
- 28KlonaridisSubstituted forChristodoulopoulosat 52'minutes
- 10LivajaBooked at 22mins
- 14Bakasetas
- 9Giakoumakis
Substitutes
- 6Ajdarevic
- 7Christodoulopoulos
- 11Araujo
- 16Tsintotas
- 19Chygrynskiy
- 33Giannoutsos
- 55Tzanetopoulos
Dynamo Kiev
- 71Boyko
- 94Kedziora
- 34KhacheridiBooked at 5mins
- 44Kádár
- 9Morozyuk
- 19GarmashBooked at 30mins
- 8Shepelev
- 25González
- 29Buyalskiy
- 15Tsygankov
- 11Ribeiro Moraes Junior
Substitutes
- 26Burda
- 30Shabanov
- 40Shaparenko
- 41Besedin
- 42Mykolenko
- 45Smyrnyi
- 72Rudko
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Live Text
Foul by Moraes (Dynamo Kyiv).
Substitution
Substitution, AEK Athens. Lazaros Christodoulopoulos replaces Viktor Klonaridis.
Rodrigo Galo (AEK Athens) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mykola Morozyuk (Dynamo Kyiv).
Anastasios Bakasetas (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mykola Morozyuk (Dynamo Kyiv).
Andre Simoes (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv).
Second Half
Second Half begins AEK Athens 0, Dynamo Kyiv 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, AEK Athens 0, Dynamo Kyiv 1.
Michalis Bakakis (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kyiv).
Foul by Georgios Giakoumakis (AEK Athens).
Tamás Kádár (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Georgios Giakoumakis (AEK Athens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Klonaridis with a headed pass.
Booking
Ognjen Vranjes (AEK Athens) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ognjen Vranjes (AEK Athens).
Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Andre Simoes (AEK Athens).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) because of an injury.
Foul by Konstantinos Galanopoulos (AEK Athens).
Moraes (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Ognjen Vranjes.
Attempt blocked. Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kyiv) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Ognjen Vranjes (AEK Athens) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrigo Galo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by Mykola Morozyuk.
Ognjen Vranjes (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moraes (Dynamo Kyiv).
Booking
Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kyiv) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Anastasios Bakasetas (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kyiv).
Andre Simoes (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv).
Foul by Georgios Giakoumakis (AEK Athens).
Mykola Morozyuk (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Georgios Giakoumakis (AEK Athens) wins a free kick on the right wing.