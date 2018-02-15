Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
FC Copenhagen1Atl Madrid2

FC Copenhagen v Atlético Madrid

Line-ups

FC Copenhagen

  • 25Olsen
  • 22Ankersen
  • 19Vavro
  • 27Luftner
  • 20Boilesen
  • 29SkovBooked at 23mins
  • 16Gregus
  • 6Kvist
  • 33Falk Jensen
  • 77Fischer
  • 28Sotiriou

Substitutes

  • 1Andersen
  • 3Bengtsson
  • 8Matic
  • 9Santander
  • 11Pavlovic
  • 14Thomsen
  • 18Rasmussen

Atl Madrid

  • 1Moyá
  • 20Juanfran
  • 24Giménez
  • 2Godín
  • 19Hernández
  • 11CorreaBooked at 44mins
  • 5Partey
  • 8Ñíguez
  • 6Koke
  • 21Gameiro
  • 7Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 3Filipe Luis
  • 9Torres
  • 10Carrasco
  • 14Gabi
  • 16Vrsaljko
  • 23Machín Pérez
  • 25Werner
Referee:
Aleksei Kulbakov

Match Stats

Home TeamFC CopenhagenAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home6
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

Attempt missed. Robert Skov (FC København) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Viktor Fischer.

Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).

Pieros Sotiriou (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kevin Gameiro (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Robin Olsen (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Koke.

Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juanfran.

Second Half

Second Half begins FC København 1, Atlético de Madrid 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, FC København 1, Atlético de Madrid 2.

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Antoine Griezmann tries a through ball, but Kevin Gameiro is caught offside.

Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pieros Sotiriou (FC København).

Booking

Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

Hand ball by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).

Offside, FC København. Robert Skov tries a through ball, but Viktor Fischer is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Kevin Gameiro (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Attempt saved. Robin Olsen (FC København) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Jan Gregus (FC København) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

Pieros Sotiriou (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! FC København 1, Atlético de Madrid 2. Kevin Gameiro (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Hernández.

Attempt saved. Pieros Sotiriou (FC København) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rasmus Falk Jensen.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Michael Luftner.

Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kevin Gameiro (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Luftner (FC København).

Foul by Robert Skov (FC København).

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Robert Skov (FC København) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robert Skov (FC København).

Goal!

Goal! FC København 1, Atlético de Madrid 1. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Nicolai Boilesen.

Attempt blocked. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juanfran.

Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pieros Sotiriou (FC København).

Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pieros Sotiriou (FC København).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402138512
2Steaua Bucharest631297210
3Lugano6303911-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva6114510-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal64111441013
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123616-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor613246-26
4Vitória Guimarães612359-45

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao632185311
2Östersunds FK632184411
3Zorya Luhansk620439-66
4Hertha Berlin612367-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411127513
2Nice630312759
3SV Zulte Waregem6213813-57
4Vitesse6123510-55

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg65101751216
2Real Sociedad64021661012
3Rosenborg6123611-55
4Vardar6015320-171
