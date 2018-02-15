Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Lyon2Villarreal0

Lyon v Villarreal

Line-ups

Lyon

  • 1Lopes
  • 4Rafael
  • 6Guedes Filho
  • 15Morel
  • 20Marçal de Oliveira
  • 28NDombele
  • 29Tousart
  • 10Traoré
  • 18Fekir
  • 8Aouar
  • 9Mariano

Substitutes

  • 5Diakhaby
  • 11Depay
  • 12Ferri
  • 22Mendy
  • 24Diop Gueye
  • 27Cornet
  • 30Gorgelin

Villarreal

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Gaspar
  • 3GonzálezBooked at 42mins
  • 6Ruiz
  • 11Costa
  • 16Hernández Cascante
  • 10Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forÜnalat 54'minutes
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 8Fornals
  • 7CheryshevBooked at 43mins
  • 9Bacca

Substitutes

  • 15Ünal
  • 19Fuego Martínez
  • 20Soriano
  • 22Rukavina
  • 23Bonera
  • 25Barbosa
  • 28Rabaseda Antolín
Referee:
Viktor Kassai

Match Stats

Home TeamLyonAway TeamVillarreal
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away15

Live Text

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Nabil Fekir (Lyon) because of an injury.

Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nabil Fekir (Lyon).

Substitution

Substitution, Villarreal. Enes Ünal replaces Samu Castillejo.

Attempt missed. Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Sergio Asenjo.

Attempt saved. Mariano (Lyon) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Álvaro González.

Foul by Samu Castillejo (Villarreal).

Houssem Aouar (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Lyon 2, Villarreal 0. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Mariano (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jérémy Morel.

Attempt blocked. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodri.

Attempt blocked. Marçal (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Tousart.

Goal!

Goal! Lyon 1, Villarreal 0. Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Mariano.

Attempt missed. Mariano (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Second Half

Second Half begins Lyon 0, Villarreal 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Lyon 0, Villarreal 0.

Offside, Villarreal. Jaume Costa tries a through ball, but Samu Castillejo is caught offside.

Booking

Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal).

Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Álvaro González (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Álvaro González (Villarreal).

Rafael (Lyon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Samu Castillejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marçal (Lyon).

Álvaro González (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bertrand Traoré (Lyon).

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Sergio Asenjo.

Hand ball by Rodri (Villarreal).

Foul by Mario Gaspar (Villarreal).

Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Samu Castillejo (Villarreal).

Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Villarreal. Pablo Fornals tries a through ball, but Carlos Bacca is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rodri following a set piece situation.

Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Top Stories