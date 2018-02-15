Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Napoli1RB Leipzig0

Napoli v RB Leipzig

Line-ups

Napoli

  • 25Reina
  • 11Maggio
  • 62Tonelli
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 23HysajSubstituted forSilva Duarteat 54'minutes
  • 30Rog
  • 42Diawara
  • 17HamsikSubstituted forInsigneat 54'minutes
  • 37Ounas
  • 7Callejón
  • 20Zielinski

Substitutes

  • 1Barbosa
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 6Silva Duarte
  • 8Frello Filho
  • 22Sepe
  • 24Insigne
  • 33Albiol

RB Leipzig

  • 32Gulácsi
  • 27Laimer
  • 4Orban
  • 5Upamecano
  • 16Klostermann
  • 7Sabitzer
  • 44Kampl
  • 8Keita
  • 17Tué Na Bangna
  • 9Poulsen
  • 11Werner

Substitutes

  • 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
  • 6Konaté
  • 10Forsberg
  • 24Kaiser
  • 28Mvogo
  • 29Augustin
  • 31Demme
Referee:
Artur Dias Soares

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home4
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.

Attempt saved. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruma.

Attempt saved. Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Mário Rui replaces Elseid Hysaj.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Lorenzo Insigne replaces Marek Hamsik.

Goal!

Goal! Napoli 1, RB Leipzig 0. Adam Ounas (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marko Rog.

Hand ball by Marko Rog (Napoli).

Attempt missed. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lukas Klostermann.

Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Konrad Laimer with a cross.

Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).

Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig).

Second Half

Second Half begins Napoli 0, RB Leipzig 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Napoli 0, RB Leipzig 0.

Foul by Marko Rog (Napoli).

Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Konrad Laimer.

Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig).

Attempt missed. Bruma (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin Kampl.

Attempt saved. Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.

Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).

Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).

Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Lukas Klostermann.

Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).

Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Kevin Kampl.

Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Timo Werner.

Attempt missed. Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.

Attempt missed. Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin Kampl following a corner.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Christian Maggio.

Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Naby Keita.

Adam Ounas (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig).

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Péter Gulácsi.

Attempt saved. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marko Rog.

Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402138512
2Steaua Bucharest631297210
3Lugano6303911-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva6114510-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal64111441013
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123616-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor613246-26
4Vitória Guimarães612359-45

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao632185311
2Östersunds FK632184411
3Zorya Luhansk620439-66
4Hertha Berlin612367-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411127513
2Nice630312759
3SV Zulte Waregem6213813-57
4Vitesse6123510-55

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg65101751216
2Real Sociedad64021661012
3Rosenborg6123611-55
4Vardar6015320-171
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories