Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Partizan Belgrade1Viktoria Plzen0

Partizan Belgrade v Viktoria Plzen

Line-ups

Partizan Belgrade

  • 88Stojkovic
  • 4Vulicevic
  • 73Miletic
  • 30MitrovicBooked at 52mins
  • 72Urosevic
  • 7Tosic
  • 55Pantic
  • 21Jevtovic
  • 10Jankovic
  • 20Soumah
  • 3Tawamba Kana

Substitutes

  • 15Markovic
  • 18Ivanovic
  • 22Ilic
  • 29Radin
  • 33Antonov
  • 61Jovicic
  • 99Jovanovic

Viktoria Plzen

  • 16Hruska
  • 14Reznik
  • 2Hejda
  • 4Hubnik
  • 8Limbersky
  • 7Horava
  • 17Hrosovsky
  • 11Petrzela
  • 26Kolár
  • 10Kopic
  • 15Krmencik

Substitutes

  • 1Kozácik
  • 9Zeman
  • 18Chory
  • 21Hajek
  • 23Bakos
  • 24Havel
  • 25Cermak
Referee:
Anastasios Sidiropoulos

Match Stats

Home TeamPartizan BelgradeAway TeamViktoria Plzen
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Partizan Belgrade 1, Viktoria Plzen 0. Leandre Geal Tawamba Kana (Partizan Belgrade) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Zoran Tosic (Partizan Belgrade) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Offside, Viktoria Plzen. Patrik Hrosovsky tries a through ball, but Michal Krmencik is caught offside.

Hand ball by Marko Jankovic (Partizan Belgrade).

Foul by David Limbersky (Viktoria Plzen).

Miroslav Vulicevic (Partizan Belgrade) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Milan Mitrovic (Partizan Belgrade) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Milan Mitrovic (Partizan Belgrade).

Foul by Radim Reznik (Viktoria Plzen).

Foul by Seydouba Soumah (Partizan Belgrade).

Attempt missed. Leandre Geal Tawamba Kana (Partizan Belgrade) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Miroslav Vulicevic.

Foul by Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen).

Marko Jankovic (Partizan Belgrade) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen).

Nemanja Miletic (Partizan Belgrade) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Partizan Belgrade 0, Viktoria Plzen 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Partizan Belgrade 0, Viktoria Plzen 0.

Attempt missed. Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jan Kopic with a cross.

Foul by David Limbersky (Viktoria Plzen).

Zoran Tosic (Partizan Belgrade) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen).

Milan Mitrovic (Partizan Belgrade) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Leandre Geal Tawamba Kana (Partizan Belgrade) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Zoran Tosic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Partizan Belgrade. Conceded by Ales Hruska.

Attempt saved. Seydouba Soumah (Partizan Belgrade) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zoran Tosic with a through ball.

Foul by Seydouba Soumah (Partizan Belgrade).

Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Marko Jankovic (Partizan Belgrade) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrik Hrosovsky (Viktoria Plzen).

Foul by Radim Reznik (Viktoria Plzen).

Marko Jankovic (Partizan Belgrade) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Danilo Pantic (Partizan Belgrade) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Miroslav Vulicevic.

Foul by Daniel Kolár (Viktoria Plzen).

Danilo Pantic (Partizan Belgrade) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Partizan Belgrade. Nemanja Miletic tries a through ball, but Leandre Geal Tawamba Kana is caught offside.

Corner, Partizan Belgrade. Conceded by Roman Hubnik.

Offside, Viktoria Plzen. Patrik Hrosovsky tries a through ball, but Michal Krmencik is caught offside.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402138512
2Steaua Bucharest631297210
3Lugano6303911-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva6114510-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal64111441013
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123616-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor613246-26
4Vitória Guimarães612359-45

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao632185311
2Östersunds FK632184411
3Zorya Luhansk620439-66
4Hertha Berlin612367-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411127513
2Nice630312759
3SV Zulte Waregem6213813-57
4Vitesse6123510-55

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg65101751216
2Real Sociedad64021661012
3Rosenborg6123611-55
4Vardar6015320-171
View full Europa League tables

