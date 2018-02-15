Goal! Partizan Belgrade 1, Viktoria Plzen 0. Leandre Geal Tawamba Kana (Partizan Belgrade) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Partizan Belgrade v Viktoria Plzen
-
Line-ups
Partizan Belgrade
- 88Stojkovic
- 4Vulicevic
- 73Miletic
- 30MitrovicBooked at 52mins
- 72Urosevic
- 7Tosic
- 55Pantic
- 21Jevtovic
- 10Jankovic
- 20Soumah
- 3Tawamba Kana
Substitutes
- 15Markovic
- 18Ivanovic
- 22Ilic
- 29Radin
- 33Antonov
- 61Jovicic
- 99Jovanovic
Viktoria Plzen
- 16Hruska
- 14Reznik
- 2Hejda
- 4Hubnik
- 8Limbersky
- 7Horava
- 17Hrosovsky
- 11Petrzela
- 26Kolár
- 10Kopic
- 15Krmencik
Substitutes
- 1Kozácik
- 9Zeman
- 18Chory
- 21Hajek
- 23Bakos
- 24Havel
- 25Cermak
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt missed. Zoran Tosic (Partizan Belgrade) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Offside, Viktoria Plzen. Patrik Hrosovsky tries a through ball, but Michal Krmencik is caught offside.
Hand ball by Marko Jankovic (Partizan Belgrade).
Foul by David Limbersky (Viktoria Plzen).
Miroslav Vulicevic (Partizan Belgrade) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Milan Mitrovic (Partizan Belgrade) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Milan Mitrovic (Partizan Belgrade).
Foul by Radim Reznik (Viktoria Plzen).
Foul by Seydouba Soumah (Partizan Belgrade).
Attempt missed. Leandre Geal Tawamba Kana (Partizan Belgrade) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Miroslav Vulicevic.
Foul by Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen).
Marko Jankovic (Partizan Belgrade) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen).
Nemanja Miletic (Partizan Belgrade) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Partizan Belgrade 0, Viktoria Plzen 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Partizan Belgrade 0, Viktoria Plzen 0.
Attempt missed. Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jan Kopic with a cross.
Foul by David Limbersky (Viktoria Plzen).
Zoran Tosic (Partizan Belgrade) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen).
Milan Mitrovic (Partizan Belgrade) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Leandre Geal Tawamba Kana (Partizan Belgrade) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Zoran Tosic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Partizan Belgrade. Conceded by Ales Hruska.
Attempt saved. Seydouba Soumah (Partizan Belgrade) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zoran Tosic with a through ball.
Foul by Seydouba Soumah (Partizan Belgrade).
Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marko Jankovic (Partizan Belgrade) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrik Hrosovsky (Viktoria Plzen).
Foul by Radim Reznik (Viktoria Plzen).
Marko Jankovic (Partizan Belgrade) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Danilo Pantic (Partizan Belgrade) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Miroslav Vulicevic.
Foul by Daniel Kolár (Viktoria Plzen).
Danilo Pantic (Partizan Belgrade) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Partizan Belgrade. Nemanja Miletic tries a through ball, but Leandre Geal Tawamba Kana is caught offside.
Corner, Partizan Belgrade. Conceded by Roman Hubnik.
Offside, Viktoria Plzen. Patrik Hrosovsky tries a through ball, but Michal Krmencik is caught offside.