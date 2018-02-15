Alex McLeish to manage Scotland again on deal until 2020

McLeish led Scotland to a shock victory over France in Paris, with James McFadden netting the stunning long-range winner

Alex McLeish has agreed to become Scotland manager for the second time - 11 years after leaving the post.

McLeish, 59, will sign a deal until 2020 and is the unanimous choice of the Scottish FA board.

He replaces his former Aberdeen and Scotland team-mate Gordon Strachan, who left in October after failing to qualify for the World Cup.

The SFA failed in their attempt to recruit Michael O'Neill, who instead chose to stay with Northern Ireland.

Walter Smith was also linked with the role, but ruled himself out of a return to the job he held for three years before leaving for Rangers in 2007.

That came midway through the Euro 2008 qualifying campaign, with McLeish succeeding him.

The Scots came close to reaching those finals and McLeish then joined Birmingham City, leading the Blues to their 2011 League Cup triumph.

The former Motherwell manager achieved promotion with Hibernian and Birmingham and won seven trophies, including two league titles, during a near five-year spell with Rangers.

As a player, McLeish won 77 caps and he has also managed Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Genk and Zamalek.

Scotland, who play Costa Rica and Hungary in friendly matches next month, have not reached a major finals since the France 1998 World Cup and the SFA is currently looking for a new chief executive to replace Stewart Regan.

After more friendly matches away to Peru and Mexico in June, the Scots play Uefa Nations League matches against Albania and Israel in the autumn and start their Euro 2020 qualifiers in March 2019.

'I don't think he ever thought he'd get it' - analysis

Alex McLeish has been very keen on taking the Scotland job on again ever since his old Aberdeen team-mate was told his services were no longer required back in October.

I'm not overly convinced he ever thought he would get it but as other candidates ruled themselves out, his name started to steadily rise to the top.

He's a passionate Scot who has been there and done it and he certainly has the gravitas to command respect in the Scotland dressing room.

Questions will be asked of the SFA though about progress and the process. Does giving a former Scotland manager another shot at the top job really show the country is moving forward? And just what went wrong in the process that the new man is clearly the SFA's second choice at best?

The fans will get behind him, though, and if he leads the nation to the promised land of the Euros in 2020, then the above won't even matter.