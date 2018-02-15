Celtic: Peter Lawwell predicts 'significant change' to European football

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell says Scottish clubs need to be ready to exploit changes to the European football landscape

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell says European football could see "significant change" in six years.

Lawwell says discussions are already taking place about the size and format of the Europa League.

He believes Scottish clubs can take advantage of "transformational" revenues from being involved in prolonged European competition.

"We should be getting ready to bring in new money from European participation," Lawwell said.

"Growth in Scottish football will come from looking outwith Scotland, and getting more participation of our clubs in Europe.

"For clubs like Aberdeen, Hibs and Hearts, it's very possible they could be regular participants in the Europa League or it's equivalent in six years."

Celtic faced Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stage, but cannot compete with the European elite's financial strength

Celtic have qualified for the Champions League group stages for two years running, opening up a revenue stream that contributed greatly to the club's current financial strength.

The format of the Champions League and Europa League has been agreed between Uefa and the European Club Association for the next rights cycle, but there could be change on the horizon in 2024.

Any changes would be designed to try and help clubs from outside Europe's top five leagues - England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

"There is a thought that we should be expanding the Europa League to more clubs, that European football take a bigger chunk of the calendar and your domestic [game] becomes smaller," Lawwell told BBC Scotland.

"There's nothing specific, they are just ideas being generated at the moment. We're not alone - Holland, Denmark, Belgium, Sweden have had [clubs with European] success in the past that has gone because of the reality of the financials.

Celtic and Anderlecht are examples of clubs that need a revamp of European competition to maximise their potential

"We've got to look at bringing in new money. The transformer may come through greater participation in Europe and giving more access to Scottish clubs.

"Including gate money, sponsorship, the central pool, it could be between 8m and 10m euros for a club like Aberdeen. That, compared to what they're getting from the central pool, is transformational.

"You have to have more games in Europe. At the moment, we don't know how it [will] look. [But] we should be looking to export Scottish football to a European competition, that's where the money and the interest and the competition is.

"There is recognition that clubs like Celtic and Ajax and the others have an important part to play in European football. A study showed we were the eighth highest attendance in Europe last year, that's remarkable.

"Rangers were 11th or 13th, that's two clubs from the one city in a European context. We need an opportunity to exploit the strong fundamentals of Scottish clubs."

Lawwell says Paris St-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi (left) is pursuing a global entertainment strategy

Lawwell cites Paris St-Germain as an example of the changing face of European football. The French club's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, is also on the board of broadcaster BeIn Sports and film company Miramax.

"Nasser, who I know very well, describes what they're doing as a movie, they're an entertainment company and they're going to take these products around the world," added Lawwell.

"He's got the broadcaster, the creativity from the production company and he's got the content through his club and Neymar. These are substantial changes in how global clubs are going to view football. We want to be part of that.

"We define ourselves as a Champions League club in everything we do, our standards, our values, how we run the club, the organisation. When you go round Europe, we are regarded as such, a top-class European football team, our history, our tradition is second to none.

"There are a lot of discussions in terms of format for the Europa League, from 2024 onwards it's a clean sheet of paper and we're planning to be part of that."