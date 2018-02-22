Championship
Hull19:45Sheff Utd
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Sheffield United

Jarrod Bowen
Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen has scored 13 goals this season

Hull City forward Harry Wilson (shoulder) is out with the injury he picked up in the FA Cup defeat by Chelsea.

Striker Abel Hernandez (knee) could be on the bench after six months out while Jarrod Bowen (hamstring) could return.

Sheffield United striker James Wilson is doubtful after missing the midweek win over QPR.

Midfielder John Fleck and goalkeeper Simon Moore are both available after finishing their suspensions.

MATCH FACTS

  • The last three matches between these sides in all competitions have produced 18 goals (nine goals each).
  • Sheffield United have not visited the KCOM Stadium in league competition since winning 1-0 in a Championship match in October 2010.
  • Hull have won just one of their last 11 Championship games, drawing four and losing six.
  • Meanwhile, the Blades are looking to secure three consecutive Championship wins for the first time since October.
  • Nigel Adkins is set to face former club Sheffield United for the first time since leaving them at the end of the 2015/16 season - he has never lost against them in the Football League (P4 W3 D1 L0).
  • Sheffield United have only lost one of their last 14 away league matches played on a Friday (W9 D4), winning both such Championship fixtures this season (2-1 at Leeds and 3-1 at Burton).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves33227459263373
2Cardiff33197749272264
3Aston Villa33179749301960
4Derby331611650282259
5Fulham331511755371856
6Bristol City33141274839954
7Sheff Utd32164124638852
8Middlesbrough331561243311251
9Preston33121564032851
10Brentford331311950401050
11Leeds33137134643346
12Norwich331210113437-346
13Millwall331112103935445
14Ipswich33136144443145
15QPR33109143646-1039
16Sheff Wed33813123540-537
17Nottm Forest33114183651-1537
18Reading3289153542-733
19Bolton3389162951-2233
20Birmingham3386192249-2730
21Hull32611154350-729
22Burton3378182659-3329
23Barnsley32610163147-1628
24Sunderland33511173458-2426
