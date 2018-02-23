Attempt saved. Lee Miller (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Livingston v Dundee United
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 23De Vita
- 8Pittman
- 6Byrne
- 17Robinson
- 11Cadden
- 18Miller
- 9Hardie
Substitutes
- 2McMillan
- 3Longridge
- 5Buchanan
- 7Mullin
- 10Boyd
- 14Jacobs
- 20Maley
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 2Murdoch
- 4Durnan
- 3Scobbie
- 17Robson
- 16Flood
- 24Gillespie
- 11King
- 12Stanton
- 58Lyng
- 8McDonald
Substitutes
- 5Quinn
- 7McMullan
- 9Mikkelsen
- 15Slater
- 21Mehmet
- 28Smith
- 32Mason
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raffaele De Vita (Livingston).
Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).
Nicky Cadden (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Grant Gillespie.
Attempt blocked. Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Billy King (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Emil Lyng (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Grant Gillespie (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).
Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).
Foul by Nicky Cadden (Livingston).
Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Harry Lewis.
Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Lee Miller (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Durnan (Dundee United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.