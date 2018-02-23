Scottish Championship
Livingston0Dundee Utd0

Livingston v Dundee United

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Watch on BBC Alba; listen on BBC Radio Scotland

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 31Gallagher
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Lithgow
  • 23De Vita
  • 8Pittman
  • 6Byrne
  • 17Robinson
  • 11Cadden
  • 18Miller
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 2McMillan
  • 3Longridge
  • 5Buchanan
  • 7Mullin
  • 10Boyd
  • 14Jacobs
  • 20Maley

Dundee Utd

  • 25Lewis
  • 2Murdoch
  • 4Durnan
  • 3Scobbie
  • 17Robson
  • 16Flood
  • 24Gillespie
  • 11King
  • 12Stanton
  • 58Lyng
  • 8McDonald

Substitutes

  • 5Quinn
  • 7McMullan
  • 9Mikkelsen
  • 15Slater
  • 21Mehmet
  • 28Smith
  • 32Mason
Referee:
Craig Thomson

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

Attempt saved. Lee Miller (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Raffaele De Vita (Livingston).

Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).

Nicky Cadden (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Grant Gillespie.

Attempt blocked. Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Billy King (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Emil Lyng (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Grant Gillespie (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).

Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).

Foul by Nicky Cadden (Livingston).

Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Harry Lewis.

Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Lee Miller (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Durnan (Dundee United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren25173546281854
2Livingston25128540261444
3Dundee Utd2312563026441
4Morton24108634231138
5Dunfermline2497839281134
6Queen of Sth249783834434
7Inverness CT238693028230
8Falkirk2578102839-1129
9Dumbarton2348111531-1620
10Brechin2404201855-374
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport