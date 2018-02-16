Premier League: Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe wins manager of the month award

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side are 10th in the Premier League table. On 26 December they were 18th

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has been named Premier League manager of the month for January.

The 40-year-old Englishman and his side were unbeaten in the league in January, drawing twice and winning twice.

The Cherries ended the month with a 3-0 victory at Chelsea - a result that lifted them to 10th in the table.

Their most recent match was Sunday's 4-1 defeat at Huddersfield which ended a club record run of seven matches unbeaten in the top flight.

Howe apologised to the club's fans after the game, but despite the result Bournemouth remain 10th, five points clear of the relegation zone.

The Cherries next play at home to Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday, 24 February.