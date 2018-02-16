Kingsley James: Barrow sign Chester midfielder on loan

Kingsley James joined Chester in June after turning down a new contract with Macclesfield

Barrow have signed Chester midfielder Kingsley James on loan until the end of the season.

James made 35 appearances for Chester in all competitions this season, scoring two goals.

The 25-year-old started his career with Sheffield United and has since had spells with six other clubs, including Hereford, Port Vale and Macclesfield.

He could make his Barrow debut when they travel to Maidstone United in the National League on Saturday.