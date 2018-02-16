Dominic Vose: Former Bromley striker joins Chester
National League strugglers Chester have brought in former Bromley striker Dominic Vose on a short-term non-contract basis.
Vose has been without a club since leaving Bromley on 1 February.
The 24-year-old scored once in six National League appearances for Bromley, who he joined in December after a short spell with National League South club Whitehawk.
He could make his Chester debut against Eastleigh on Saturday.
Chester are 23rd in the fifth tier, five points from safety.