West Brom's Evans, Barry, Livermore and Myhill apologise for taxi incident

West Brom's Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill have apologised for an incident in which they allegedly stole a taxi outside a fast-food restaurant in Barcelona on Thursday.

The quartet were interviewed but not arrested during the early hours.

The Premier League club are investigating the incident, which happened during a training trip.

"We felt it important we identify ourselves," they said in a statement.

West Brom and Northern Ireland captain Evans 30, former England midfielder Barry 36, England international Livermore, 28, and reserve keeper Myhill, 35, said they wanted to apologise for "the events which have been the subject of widespread and negative publicity".

Mossos d'Esquadra - the Catalan regional police force - told BBC Sport, the four players involved wanted to go out in Barcelona, but found everything closed so took a taxi to a fast-food restaurant.

When they left, at approximately 05:30, it is alleged they took the taxi and drove back to their hotel - without the driver.

Police were alerted by the hotel and taxi driver, who was reunited with his vehicle at about 08:00.

