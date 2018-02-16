Premier Division: Waterford 2-1 Derry City

Derry scorer Armin Aganovic played in the Premier Division for Galway in the 2016 season

Derry City opened the League of Ireland Premier Division campaign with defeat away to newly-promoted Waterford.

The Candystripes started well and took a 19th-minute lead when debutant defender Armin Aganovic headed in from Aaron McEneff's free-kick.

Waterford, last year's First Division champions, equalised just before half-time through Gavan Holohan's fine run and finish past Ger Doherty.

Dean O'Halloran rounded off a fine team move by netting the 77th-minute winner.

That made it a perfect return to the top flight for Waterford who were back in the Premier Division for the first time since 2007.

There was some doubt about whether the match at the Regional Sports Centre would go ahead after heavy rain.

However, after two pitch inspections, referee Robert Hennessy was satisfied the pitch was playable.

When the action did get underway, it was Derry who struck first as Swede Aganovic, one of a number of close season signings made by Kenny Shiels, nodded the visitors in front.

But City were hit by a Waterford response on 43 minutes as former Galway and Drogheda midfielder Holohan made a fine run, beating several defenders, before shooting past Ger Doherty.

It looked like Derry would come away with a point until O'Halloran's fine goal sealed the home victory.

Derry, who finished fourth, will be disappointed to have left empty-handed after gaining the early initiative.

They are on the road again for their next two matches, visiting Sligo Rovers on 23 February and Bohemians three days later.