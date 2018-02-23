Championship
Sunderland15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Middlesbrough

Ben Gibson has turned out 35 times for Middlesbrough so far this season
Sunderland may have full-back Adam Matthews and midfielder Ovie Ejaria available as they look for a vital win against local rivals Middlesbrough.

Matthews missed their defeat by Bolton with a hamstring injury while Ejaria is suffering with a thigh problem.

Middlesbrough could have Ben Gibson back after he missed their midweek 3-1 win against Hull through illness.

The defender's 85-game run without missing a match came to an end after he was withdrawn during the warm-up.

Sunderland are bottom of the Championship, while eighth-placed Boro are three points outside the play-offs.

Match facts

  • The Black Cats are winless in three home games against Middlesbrough in all competitions (D1 L2), since a 2-0 win in September 2008.
  • Middlesbrough have won their last five matches in all competitions against Sunderland, conceding just one goal in this run.
  • Sunderland have won two of their last six home league games (D1 L3), more than they had managed in their previous 22 at the Stadium of Light in league competition (W1 D8 L13).
  • Boro are without a draw in 10 away league games, winning five and losing five.
  • The Black Cats have shipped 11 goals in their last five league games, with 10 of these coming before half-time.
  • Middlesbrough are the only side not to lose a single point from leading positions in the Championship this season, winning all 15 games in which they have been ahead.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves33227459263373
2Cardiff33197749272264
3Aston Villa33179749301960
4Derby331611650282259
5Fulham331511755371856
6Bristol City33141274839954
7Sheff Utd32164124638852
8Middlesbrough331561243311251
9Preston33121564032851
10Brentford331311950401050
11Leeds33137134643346
12Norwich331210113437-346
13Millwall331112103935445
14Ipswich33136144443145
15QPR33109143646-1039
16Sheff Wed33813123540-537
17Nottm Forest33114183651-1537
18Reading3289153542-733
19Bolton3389162951-2233
20Birmingham3386192249-2730
21Hull32611154350-729
22Burton3378182659-3329
23Barnsley32610163147-1628
24Sunderland33511173458-2426
View full Championship table

