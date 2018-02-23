Championship
Norwich15:00Bolton
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Bolton Wanderers

Mark Little applauds the Bolton fans
Bolton's Mark Little was given a straight red card in the 54th minute of their defeat by QPR
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Norwich captain Ivo Pinto will once again be named on the bench as he awaits his return from a knee injury.

Fellow defender Timm Klose is doubtful with a hamstring problem, but Marcus Edwards and Wes Hoolahan could feature.

Bolton will be without midfielder Karl Henry, who begins a two-game suspension after picking up a 10th yellow card in their midweek win against Sunderland.

Defender Mark Little is also out as he continues to serve a three-match ban after his sending off against QPR.

SAM's prediction
Home win 62%Draw 22%Away win 16%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Norwich have won each of their last three home league matches against Bolton.
  • Bolton haven't won at Carrow Road since November 2000 when goals from Michael Ricketts and Gudni Bergsson gave the Trotters a 2-0 victory.
  • Norwich have lost just one of their last 10 Championship outings (W5 D4), losing seven of their previous 10 before this run.
  • The Trotters have picked up just one win in their 16 away league games this season (D5 L10), losing each of the last three by a 0-2 scoreline.
  • Nelson Oliveira netted his first goal in 10 league appearances last time out. The Portuguese striker hasn't scored in successive league games since August.
  • After Gary Madine's departure in January, Sammy Ameobi is now the highest current goalscorer for Bolton this season with four league goals - he has only found the net once in his last 17 league games.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves33227459263373
2Cardiff33197749272264
3Aston Villa33179749301960
4Derby331611650282259
5Fulham331511755371856
6Bristol City33141274839954
7Sheff Utd32164124638852
8Middlesbrough331561243311251
9Preston33121564032851
10Brentford331311950401050
11Leeds33137134643346
12Norwich331210113437-346
13Millwall331112103935445
14Ipswich33136144443145
15QPR33109143646-1039
16Sheff Wed33813123540-537
17Nottm Forest33114183651-1537
18Reading3289153542-733
19Bolton3389162951-2233
20Birmingham3386192249-2730
21Hull32611154350-729
22Burton3378182659-3329
23Barnsley32610163147-1628
24Sunderland33511173458-2426
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC