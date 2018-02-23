Norwich City v Bolton Wanderers

Bolton's Mark Little was given a straight red card in the 54th minute of their defeat by QPR

Norwich captain Ivo Pinto will once again be named on the bench as he awaits his return from a knee injury.

Fellow defender Timm Klose is doubtful with a hamstring problem, but Marcus Edwards and Wes Hoolahan could feature.

Bolton will be without midfielder Karl Henry, who begins a two-game suspension after picking up a 10th yellow card in their midweek win against Sunderland.

Defender Mark Little is also out as he continues to serve a three-match ban after his sending off against QPR.

SAM's prediction Home win 62% Draw 22% Away win 16%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts