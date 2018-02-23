Sheffield Wednesday v Aston Villa

Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes has scored six goals in 29 appearances this season

Sheffield Wednesday defender Jordan Thorniley will miss out after suffering concussion in the defeat by Millwall on Tuesday.

Striker Jordan Rhodes could return after being sidelined by an illness.

Aston Villa are set be without attacking duo Albert Adomah (hamstring) and Jack Grealish (calf) again.

Defender Axel Tuanzebe (calf) is also out but midfielder Robert Snodgrass (illness) should play despite having to go off in Tuesday's draw with Preston.

SAM's prediction Home win 31% Draw 27% Away win 42%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts