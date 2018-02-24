Notts County v Stevenage
-
- From the section League Two
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Luton
|33
|20
|7
|6
|72
|32
|40
|67
|2
|Wycombe
|33
|18
|8
|7
|65
|46
|19
|62
|3
|Accrington
|33
|19
|5
|9
|57
|38
|19
|62
|4
|Mansfield
|33
|16
|11
|6
|52
|34
|18
|59
|5
|Notts County
|34
|16
|10
|8
|54
|36
|18
|58
|6
|Swindon
|34
|18
|3
|13
|54
|49
|5
|57
|7
|Exeter
|32
|17
|4
|11
|43
|37
|6
|55
|8
|Lincoln City
|33
|14
|11
|8
|45
|33
|12
|53
|9
|Crawley
|34
|15
|6
|13
|41
|41
|0
|51
|10
|Coventry
|32
|15
|5
|12
|36
|27
|9
|50
|11
|Colchester
|34
|13
|11
|10
|45
|40
|5
|50
|12
|Carlisle
|34
|13
|9
|12
|49
|45
|4
|48
|13
|Cambridge
|34
|13
|9
|12
|35
|44
|-9
|48
|14
|Newport
|33
|12
|11
|10
|41
|43
|-2
|47
|15
|Stevenage
|34
|11
|9
|14
|46
|49
|-3
|42
|16
|Cheltenham
|34
|10
|9
|15
|46
|50
|-4
|39
|17
|Yeovil
|33
|10
|8
|15
|46
|54
|-8
|38
|18
|Grimsby
|34
|9
|9
|16
|30
|50
|-20
|36
|19
|Port Vale
|33
|9
|7
|17
|37
|49
|-12
|34
|20
|Forest Green
|33
|9
|6
|18
|37
|56
|-19
|33
|21
|Crewe
|34
|10
|3
|21
|37
|56
|-19
|33
|22
|Morecambe
|32
|7
|11
|14
|30
|42
|-12
|32
|23
|Chesterfield
|33
|7
|6
|20
|33
|60
|-27
|27
|24
|Barnet
|34
|6
|8
|20
|32
|52
|-20
|26
