League Two
Port Vale15:00Newport
Venue: Vale Park

Port Vale v Newport County

Port Vale are aiming for a first win of 2018, while Newport are eight games without victory in all competitions.

Marcus Harness, David Worrall and Tyrone Barnett are doubts for the Valiants after they were substituted in last Saturday's defeat at Swindon.

They join Kjell Knops (knee) and Adam Yates (face) as potential absentees.

Newport captain Joss Labadie starts a two-match ban after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season in last Saturday's draw against Notts County.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th February 2018

  • Port ValePort Vale15:00NewportNewport County
  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00BarnetBarnet
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00ExeterExeter City
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • LutonLuton Town15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00CoventryCoventry City
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00StevenageStevenage
  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00CarlisleCarlisle United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton33207672324067
2Wycombe33188765461962
3Accrington33195957381962
4Mansfield331611652341859
5Notts County341610854361858
6Swindon34183135449557
7Exeter32174114337655
8Lincoln City331411845331253
9Crawley34156134141051
10Coventry32155123627950
11Colchester341311104540550
12Carlisle34139124945448
13Cambridge34139123544-948
14Newport331211104143-247
15Stevenage34119144649-342
16Cheltenham34109154650-439
17Yeovil33108154654-838
18Grimsby3499163050-2036
19Port Vale3397173749-1234
20Forest Green3396183756-1933
21Crewe34103213756-1933
22Morecambe32711143042-1232
23Chesterfield3376203360-2727
24Barnet3468203252-2026
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC