Kilmarnock v Hibernian

Hibs won 3-0 on their last visit to Rugby Park earlier this season

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Kilmarnock defender Gordon Greer will miss Hibernian's visit with a calf injury, but Aaron Tshibola returns after missing the win over Motherwell.

Alan Power and Stevie Smith remain sidelined but Gary Dicker returns after suspension.

Steven Whittaker is nearing a return for Hibernian but will not make the trip to Kilmarnock, having been out with a pelvic injury since December.

David Gray and Brandon Barker are both out for another two to three weeks.

Hibs lie fourth in the table, five points adrift of Rangers and Aberdeen, and 12 points ahead of their hosts in sixth, although Kilmarnock have two games in hand.

Match statistics

Kilmarnock are on a run of four consecutive victories - and seven in a row at home, including five in the league

Hibs are aiming for a fourth straight victory

Kilmarnock have only won one of their last 10 league games against Hibs, losing five

Hibs are unbeaten in their seven visits to Rugby Park since August 2011

Pre-match views:

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones has vowed to stay loyal to the club after it rejected advances for the Northern Ireland winger in January, including a bid from Rangers.

"When I left Middlesbrough I wasn't wanted by any teams at all," said the 23-year-old. "I would never be in the position where I'd go to the club and ask to leave because so and so have been mentioned.

"This club helped me out so there is no way I'd be rushing out. My performances dipped in December but next time I will know how to handle it a bit better.

"Since the transfer window shut, I sat down with the gaffer and I couldn't be in a better place to play my football and couldn't be learning from anyone better in Scotland."

Hibs full-back Lewis Stevenson has his eyes set firmly on the Premiership's top three after their recent run of form, having beaten Rangers and Aberdeen in successive weeks to move five points behind their rivals above them.

"We've done superbly to be this close as it stands," he said. "But there's still a lot of points to play for and a lot of games to go.

"I hate giving long-term targets because you can be made to look stupid later on, but we are aiming for Europe and I don't think that's too silly.

"It's definitely possible but there are top teams above us that have great resources.

"It will be very, very tough but we have shown in recent weeks that we can compete with them and who knows."