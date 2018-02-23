Hamilton Academical v Partick Thistle

Hamilton's Ali Crawford (left) could make his return from injury against Thistle

Hamilton could have Ali Crawford back for the visit of Partick Thistle after the midfielder trained this week following a knee injury.

Darian MacKinnon remains out with a knee injury but boss Martin Canning hopes to have him back in six weeks.

Partick Thistle defender Paul McGinn returns from suspension for the trip to relegation rivals Accies.

Christie Elliott and Gary Fraser are on the comeback trail for the club's Under-20s but Saturday comes too soon.

Long-term absentee Stuart Bannigan remains sidelined.

Thistle, in 10th place, are one point and one place above their hosts, who have two games in hand. Bottom side Ross County are two points further adrift of Accies.

Match statistics

Hamilton have lost five games in a row, including three at home

Thistle have lost three games on the bounce and are four games without a win

Thistle are unbeaten in the 13 meetings with Accies since August 2014, although eight have been draws

Accies have not beaten Thistle at home in seven games since November 2012

Tomas Cerny has made a league-high 85 saves for Thistle this season.

Pre-match views:

Hamilton midfielder Dougie Imrie admits individual errors have cost his side this year, Accies having conceded 15 goals and lost all five games since the winter break.

"Scoring three goals against Rangers at home last week, you would expect to take something from the game," he said. "But when you are conceding five at the other end, you are not giving yourself an opportunity to get points.

"As players, we need to stop the individual errors, they are killing us at the moment. But it's a team game, we are all as one, so we will take it in the neck and try and stop them as a team.

"We have been in this situation before this season and came back and went six undefeated."

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "We've got everyone fit now, so we've got no excuses now.

"We've got a three-point gap on Ross County, but that won't stay that way forever if we don't start picking up points.

"But I'm confident there is enough quality in that dressing-room that we can go get ourselves out of bother."