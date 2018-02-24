Women's Super League 1
Man City Women12:30Chelsea Ladies
Venue: Academy Stadium

Manchester City Women v Chelsea Ladies

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies108202942526
2Man City Women108113192225
3Arsenal Women1062221111020
4Liverpool Ladies106042013718
5B'ham City Ladies104151415-113
6Reading Women93331912712
7Sunderland Ladies104061025-1512
8Everton Ladies103071315-29
9Bristol City Women10217527-227
10Yeovil Town Ladies9009031-310
