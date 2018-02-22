Leicester City v Stoke City

Fit-again Leicester captain Wes Morgan could play his first Premier League game since New Year's Day

TEAM NEWS

Leicester captain Wes Morgan could make his first Premier League appearance since suffering a hamstring problem on New Year's Day, having made his return against Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

Shinji Okazaki is still out with a knee injury but is nearing a comeback.

Stoke manager Paul Lambert is considering including young striker Tyrese Campbell in his matchday squad as Peter Crouch remains out.

Bruno Martins Indi is available after missing the last three games.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "What Stoke would give for their usual freedom to play at this stage of the season, a situation their opponents find themselves in.

"The team that has never finished lower than 14th in the Premier League begin the weekend two points from safety. Paul Lambert's arrival has lifted spirits and has provided five points from 12, a tally he feels should be more.

"The size of the task is still staring him in the face though, particularly as only six away points have been recorded all season - the worst record in any of the top four divisions.

"The King Power Stadium is not one where that will change easily, where Leicester have only lost twice under Claude Puel."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Leicester City manager Claude Puel: "We need to get back to winning because we haven't picked up enough points in recent games.

"It is a good challenge to try to secure a good place in the table. For the moment seventh is Burnley and it will be tough against all these teams around us, but it is an exciting challenge."

Stoke City manager Paul Lambert: "From the start of the season, I don't think everybody would have visualised the position the football club is in.

"But sometimes you can sleepwalk into things and I think that's what's happened here.

"Everybody says that 40 points is the [safety] mark, but I don't think this season it will be anywhere near that. I know we can win games and that's what we will try and do."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Stoke have the worst away record in the Premier League in 2017-18, with just one win and three draws from 13 matches.

They have scored only 11 goals in those games which is the main reason why I cannot see them getting anything at Leicester - I still think that finding the net is a big problem for them.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester are unbeaten in the last five meetings, winning both home games and drawing 2-2 in all three away fixtures.

Stoke have won just twice in their past 29 visits to Leicester in all competitions, most recently in January 2015 when Bojan's goal settled a Premier League encounter.

Leicester City

City have only won two of their past 10 league matches, at home to Huddersfield and Watford.

However, they have earned 13 points from their last seven league fixtures at the King Power Stadium, with their only defeat during that period coming against Crystal Palace in December.

The Foxes are unbeaten in six league and cup home games since the Carabao Cup penalty shootout exit against Manchester City (W4, D2).

Leicester have scored with 14.3% - or one in seven - of their attempts on goal in the Premier League this season, second only to Manchester City's 16.3%.

Jamie Vardy has scored in four successive Premier League games, his longest streak since a record 11-game run between August and November 2015. He has scored in his last two league appearances against Stoke at the King Power Stadium.

Stoke City