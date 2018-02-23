Watford v Everton

Sam Allardyce is unsure if Eliaquim Mangala's knee injury will rule him out of the season.

TEAM NEWS

Heurelho Gomes, Miguel Britos, Will Hughes and Kiko Femenía are back in training for Watford after injuries, while Stefano Okaka will be considered.

However, Younes Kaboul, Christian Kabasele, Tom Cleverley and Nathaniel Chalobah are all still sidelined.

Everton's Eliaquim Mangala could be out for the season with a knee injury, and Seamus Coleman will likely miss out.

Leighton Baines might be involved for the first time since suffering a calf injury in November.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Roder: "Everton are strong contenders for a second successive finish in seventh place as Sam Allardyce's side come into this match just two points behind Burnley, who currently occupy that position.

"Javi Gracia, who replaced Everton target Marco Silva last month, recorded his first and only victory with the magnificent 4-1 win over Chelsea almost three weeks ago.

"Such is the congested nature of the table that another home success would see Watford narrow the gap on Everton to a single point, while Everton will be looking to record only their second away win in the league this season to move closer to a return to European football."

Twitter: @johnrodercomm

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "I don't like to speak about relegation. I only focus on the next match.

"We need three points against Everton. We try to get to 33 points first; to look so far ahead is not the best way to play our matches.

"I think with the backing of our support we will be able to achieve our objectives."

Everton manager Sam Allardyce: "I think everyone benefitted from the opportunity to go on a training camp.

"Ours was particularly good in terms of what we wanted to achieve, and hopefully we can reap the benefits between now and the end of the season."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford are one of the teams I really worry about when I look at the bottom of the table.

Everton have been on a bad run themselves but I think they turned the corner when they beat Crystal Palace in their last game and I would be surprised if they lost this one.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have lost just two of their last 24 matches against Watford in all competitions (W19, D3).

Watford's only victory in nine Premier League meetings came at Vicarage Road in December 2016.

This 10th Premier League fixture between the clubs will have the 11th and 12th different managers in charge.

Watford

The Hornets have lost four matches in the Premier League from leading positions this season, more than any other side - including against Everton in the reverse fixture, when they surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2.

Watford are looking to win consecutive home Premier League games for the first time since April 2017.

They have the second worst defensive record in the division, conceding 47 goals. Stoke have let in 53.

Richarlison has now failed to score in 17 games, a run stretching back to mid-November.

Watford and Everton have both used 29 players in the Premier League this season, more than any other club.

Everton

Everton have won just one of their last 21 Premier League away games (D9, L11), losing the last three in a row.

The Toffees could concede four or more goals in three consecutive away league games for the first time since February 1961.

They have not kept a clean sheet since the goalless draw at West Brom on Boxing Day.

Everton have earned a league-high 13 points from losing positions so far this season.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 45% Probability of away win: 28%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.