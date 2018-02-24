Dagenham & Redbridge v Chester
-
- From the section Conference
Match report will appear here.
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macclesfield
|34
|19
|8
|7
|47
|36
|11
|65
|2
|Sutton United
|34
|17
|9
|8
|50
|39
|11
|60
|3
|Aldershot
|34
|16
|11
|7
|53
|35
|18
|59
|4
|Boreham Wood
|34
|16
|11
|7
|50
|33
|17
|59
|5
|Wrexham
|35
|15
|14
|6
|39
|26
|13
|59
|6
|Tranmere
|35
|16
|10
|9
|54
|35
|19
|58
|7
|Dover
|34
|14
|12
|8
|46
|30
|16
|54
|8
|Bromley
|34
|14
|10
|10
|56
|41
|15
|52
|9
|Fylde
|35
|14
|10
|11
|58
|44
|14
|52
|10
|Ebbsfleet
|35
|13
|13
|9
|46
|41
|5
|52
|11
|Dag & Red
|34
|13
|9
|12
|51
|43
|8
|48
|12
|Maidenhead United
|34
|12
|11
|11
|49
|47
|2
|47
|13
|Gateshead
|34
|10
|14
|10
|42
|36
|6
|44
|14
|Eastleigh
|35
|10
|14
|11
|53
|58
|-5
|44
|15
|Leyton Orient
|34
|11
|9
|14
|42
|47
|-5
|42
|16
|Woking
|34
|12
|6
|16
|44
|53
|-9
|42
|17
|Maidstone United
|34
|9
|12
|13
|40
|52
|-12
|39
|18
|Halifax
|34
|9
|11
|14
|36
|46
|-10
|38
|19
|Hartlepool
|33
|9
|10
|14
|38
|49
|-11
|37
|20
|Barrow
|33
|8
|12
|13
|40
|45
|-5
|36
|21
|Solihull Moors
|34
|9
|7
|18
|35
|49
|-14
|34
|22
|Chester
|34
|6
|12
|16
|30
|54
|-24
|30
|23
|Torquay
|35
|6
|9
|20
|32
|60
|-28
|27
|24
|Guiseley
|34
|5
|10
|19
|30
|62
|-32
|25
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.