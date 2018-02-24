Falkirk 0-0 Dumbarton

Scottish Championship
Dumbarton ended a four-match losing run in the league by battling to a goalless draw at fellow strugglers Falkirk.

Falkirk twice hit a post through Craig Sibbald and Reghan Tumilty.

Andrew Nelson's strike from distance clattered the bar while Sibbald was denied by the woodwork again.

Dumbarton goalkeeper Scott Gallacher denied Nelson, and the visitors could have won it when Mark Stewart failed to finish the rebound after Liam Burt's effort had been parried.

The point did little for Dumbarton as they remain nine points adrift of safety in the Championship.

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 18Hazard
  • 16Tumilty
  • 4Muirhead
  • 3McGhee
  • 42Robson
  • 7TaiwoSubstituted forLoyat 77'minutes
  • 6McKee
  • 10Sibbald
  • 14LongridgeBooked at 87mins
  • 22Jakubiak
  • 43Nelson

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 2Kidd
  • 5Grant
  • 17Harris
  • 21Blair
  • 33Loy
  • 44Watson

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 12WardropBooked at 85mins
  • 4Dowie
  • 55BarrBooked at 70mins
  • 22DickBooked at 15mins
  • 6Carswell
  • 14Hutton
  • 7GallagherSubstituted forStewartat 63'minutes
  • 21HandlingSubstituted forBurtat 75'minutes
  • 25Stirling
  • 24NisbetSubstituted forNadeat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Stewart
  • 19Ewings
  • 20Froxylias
  • 23Russell
  • 27Nade
  • 30Wilson
  • 31Burt
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
6,094

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Falkirk 0, Dumbarton 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Falkirk 0, Dumbarton 0.

Foul by Rory Loy (Falkirk).

Andy Stirling (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Mark Stewart (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Liam Burt (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Joe McKee (Falkirk).

Christian Nade (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Rory Loy (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Liam Dick (Dumbarton).

Foul by Joe McKee (Falkirk).

Andy Stirling (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Kyle Hutton.

Booking

Louis Longridge (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Scott Gallacher.

Attempt saved. Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Sam Wardrop (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Rory Loy (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sam Wardrop (Dumbarton).

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Christian Nade replaces Kevin Nisbet.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Rory Loy replaces Thomas Taiwo.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Craig Barr.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Liam Burt replaces Daniel Handling.

Attempt saved. Joe McKee (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Joe McKee (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Booking

Craig Barr (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Craig Barr (Dumbarton) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Conor Hazard.

Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Mark Stewart replaces Calum Gallagher.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Sam Wardrop.

Foul by Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk).

Liam Dick (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk).

Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

