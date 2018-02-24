Falkirk 0-0 Dumbarton

Falkirk's Craig Sibbald was twice denied by the woodwork

Dumbarton ended a four-match losing run in the league by battling to a goalless draw at fellow strugglers Falkirk.

Falkirk twice hit a post through Craig Sibbald and Reghan Tumilty.

Andrew Nelson's strike from distance clattered the bar while Sibbald was denied by the woodwork again.

Dumbarton goalkeeper Scott Gallacher denied Nelson, and the visitors could have won it when Mark Stewart failed to finish the rebound after Liam Burt's effort had been parried.

The point did little for Dumbarton as they remain nine points adrift of safety in the Championship.