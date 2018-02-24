Queen of the South 0-0 Dunfermline

Dunfermline's winless run stretched to five Championship games as they drew away to Queen of the South.

The visitors had good chances through Declan McManus, captain Nicky Clark and Jean-Yves Mvoto headed over.

The hosts went close when Lyndon Dykes saw his effort pushed away by visiting goalkeeper Lee Robinson.

Clark and James Craigen were denied by the goalkeeper in the last 20 minutes and Tom Beadling's free-kick forced a superb save.

Queen of the South and Dunfermline Athletic cancelled each other out in a disappointing clash which will not help either sides' ambitions to break into the play-off positions.

The first half was poor with the sides cancelling each other out, but Dunfermline certainly had the better of what few opportunities came their way.

McManus had an eight minute shot saved by Jack Leighfield in the Queens' goal, Andy Ryan had a header which went past and then Clark could have and should have done a lot better with a shot from six yards after a deep Tom Beadling corner.

Not even Queen's Stephen Dobbie could make a difference with a shot six minutes from the interval which went well wide of the post.

The second period was also a struggle for those watching although Dukes did get a shot on target which Robinson saved before Clark then brought a good save from Leighfield with a 25-yard effort.

Beadling almost won it for Dunfermline with a free-kick which Leighfield did superbly to save with his feet after the midfielder's shot was deflected, but the game ended goalless.