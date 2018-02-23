Scottish Championship
Inverness CT15:00Morton
Venue: Tulloch Caledonian Stadium

Inverness CT v Greenock Morton faces pitch inspection

A general view of Inverness CT's Caledonian Stadium

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Scottish Championship match against Greenock Morton faces a pitch inspection on Saturday morning.

Officials will inspect the Caledonian Stadium's surface at 08:30 GMT to determine if the fixture, scheduled for a 15:00 kick-off, can go ahead.

Caley Thistle are currently eight points off the play-off spots in seventh place, with a game in hand.

Morton are four points clear in fourth, having won 1-0 at Dumbarton in midweek.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren25173546281854
2Livingston24127540261443
3Dundee Utd2212463026440
4Morton24108634231138
5Dunfermline2497839281134
6Queen of Sth249783834434
7Inverness CT238693028230
8Falkirk2578102839-1129
9Dumbarton2348111531-1620
10Brechin2404201855-374
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport