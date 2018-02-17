Manager Gary Haveron determined to revive Glentoran's fortunes

Media playback is not supported on this device Ards win 2-1 at Glentoran

Glentoran manager Gary Haveron says he will continue striving to turn things around at the Oval after his side were beaten 2-1 at home to Ards on Friday.

The Glens have now lost six of their 13 home matches in the Irish Premiership and after the game some fans staged a protest, calling for the Board to go.

Haveron's side are still sixth in the table, but Ballymena are just two points behind with three games in hand.

"Not good enough and not acceptable," said Haveron after Friday's defeat.

"You are always under pressure at this club, it is the expectation of being at Glentoran.

"We are working as hard as we possibly can, the board are working too, to try and get results for this football club.

"We will continue to do that, but the fans are no more frustrated than me or the players.

"I desperately want to be successful at this football club.

"We are all in this together but the buck stops with me and I will continue to work hard for the club until I am told otherwise."

Former Coleraine and Ballymena United player Haveron, previously manager of Carrick Rangers, was appointed Glens boss in September 2016.

Last season they finished ninth in the 12-team Irish Premiership.

The east Belfast club's last trophy success was the 2015 Irish Cup when they beat Portadown 1-0 in the final played at the Oval.