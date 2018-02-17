Irish Premiership: Wins for Linfield and Warrenpoint Town

Jimmy Callacher's first-half header put Linfield in front at Solitude

Jimmy Callacher's header and an own goal by Tomas Cosgrove gave Linfield a 2-1 win at Cliftonville in Saturday's all-Belfast Irish Premiership clash.

Defender Callacher scored five minutes before half-time while Cosgrove got the last touch in trying to prevent Achille Campion scoring from close-range.

Jay Donnelly pulled a goal back for Cliftonville with nine minutes left.

Warrenpoint got their second away win as goals by Conor McMenamin and Seanna Foster saw them beat Carrick 2-1.

Irish Premiership: Recap of Saturday's key incidents

McMenamin reacted first to a loose ball for an 11th-minute opener after Carrick keeper Harry Doherty failed to get to Sean Mackle's delivery into the area.

Foster made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute when McMemamin's ball came off a defender and into his path.

Paddy McNally headed Carrick's goal on the half hour, but they could not find an equaliser and David McAlinden's one-from-bottom team remain four points ahead of relegation favourites Ballinamallard.

Cosgrove beat Campion to the ball but ended up scoring a decisive own goal

Fourth-placed Linfield's narrow victory in north Belfast moved them three points ahead of Cliftonville who fell to their third home defeat of the league campaign.

Callacher's opening goal came in the 40th minute, the former Glens star heading in from the six-yard line after Kirk Millar's corner from the left.

The second goal, in the 75th minute, also came from a set-piece.

Cosgrove stretched to try to stop Campion converting Niall Quinn's curling free-kick, but the Reds man could only divert the ball into his own net.

Cliftonville gave themselves hope with a sweeping move up field which ended with Jay Donnelly netting a right-foot finish from just inside the box.