Hibernian 2-0 Aberdeen: Derek McInnes criticises 'very poor' Dons

Swiss striker Florian Kamberi scored Hibs second goal as they defeated Aberdeen

Derek McInnes says his players failed to take responsibility and were 'lucky' to only lose 2-0 to Hiberinan

Martin Boyle and Florian Kamberi scored second half goals for the hosts, but the Aberdeen manager admits the scoreline could have been far worse.

"Even though the score was 2-0, we got murdered today," said McInnes.

"The player who took responsibility was in a green and white shirt. They won more tackles, they were brighter, had a better appetite than us."

Aberdeen had previously defeated Hibs twice this season; a 1-0 win in Edinburgh followed by a 4-1 hammering at Pittodrie.

However, McInnes says the roles were reversed this time as Hibs moved to within five points of the Dons in the Premiership.

"You can sometimes accept when you haven't played well but you still see us taking responsibility for it," he told BBC Scotland.

"I didn't think we did that enough, which is unusual for us. We were lucky to get away with two.

"I don't know where it's come from. We went into the game in good form. We never won a tackle today, we were really poor.

"We murdered Hibs at Pittodrie 4-1 and that for me today was similar. Hibs put their revenge on us and thoroughly deserved it."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and Hibs boss Neil Lennon

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon claimed it was one of the best performances of the season from his side, who had further chances through Jamie Maclaren, Scott Allan and Darren McGregor.

"I thought we were outstanding against a very good side who came into the game in real form," he said.

"I was delighted for Martin Boyle, who has had a wee mental block against Aberdeen because he is an Aberdeen boy, but he was excellent and got his goal.

"We are in good form and they played some great football and it is a wee bonus for us.

"We are in a good place just now and we just need to maintain that now."