Fifa inspectors to visit Rwanda for Under-17 World Cup bid

Rwanda FA boss Vincent Nzamwita (right) confirmed a Fifa delegation will arrive in Kigali to inspect their facilities

Fifa will send a two-man delegation to Kigali in Rwanda next week to inspect the country's facilities as they bid to host the 2019 Under-17 World Cup.

The Rwanda FA President, Vincent Nzamwita, said the inspection will be done alongside his members and the Sports Ministry as Fifa inspect their existing and proposed structures.

"They want to get first hand information and then report back to the Fifa Council to compare and decide who wins the bid to host," Nzamwita told BBC Sport.

According to the Rwanda FA, the Fifa visit - which will run from 21-24 February - will include a visit of the proposed stadiums, training facilities, hotels and hospitals in Kigali City, Bugesera District, Huye District, Muhanga District, Musanze District and Rubavu District respectively.

Fifa's Head of Competitions, Oliver Vogt, and Christian Schmölzer who is from Fifa's Tournament & Events - Youth Tournaments, have been confirmed as the two officials who will travel to Rwanda.

"We are optimistic that we have a good bid and we should be able to bring the Under-17 World Cup to Africa and the Cecafa region," added Nzamwita whose FA successfully hosted the 2016 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The country also hosted the Africa Under-19 Youth Championships in 2009 as well as the Africa Under-17 Championships in 2011.

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, a football fan, has ensured the government supports the FA to host competitions.