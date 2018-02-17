Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg 1, FC Bayern München 2.
Wolfsburg 1-2 Bayern Munich
Robert Lewandowski's last-minute penalty gave Bayern Munich a 13th victory in a row as they beat Wolfsburg to go 21 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.
Daniel Didavi gave the struggling hosts a shock lead and Bayern's Arjen Robben had a penalty saved by Koen Casteels.
Sandro Wagner headed in Robben's cross to equalise for the champions.
And substitute Lewandowski scored the winner from the spot after teenager Gian-Luca Itter fouled Robben.
Bayern named several key players on the bench, including Lewandowski, Mats Hummels and David Alaba, with Tuesday's home Champions League last-16 first leg against Besiktas in mind.
Line-ups
Wolfsburg
- 1Casteels
- 24JungBooked at 11minsSubstituted forde Asevedo Furtadoat 78'minutes
- 5Bruma
- 31Knoche
- 35ItterBooked at 90mins
- 23Guilavogui
- 27ArnoldBooked at 80mins
- 8SteffenBooked at 54minsSubstituted forOsimhenat 84'minutes
- 11Didavi
- 10MalliSubstituted forDimataat 90+2'minutes
- 14Origi
Substitutes
- 2de Asevedo Furtado
- 6Bazoer
- 9Dimata
- 18Osimhen
- 20Grün
- 22Mehmedi
- 37Rexhbecaj
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 13Rafinha
- 8Javi Martínez
- 4Süle
- 14Bernat
- 24Tolisso
- 19Rudy
- 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 29minsSubstituted forMüllerat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Robben
- 2WagnerSubstituted forLewandowskiat 79'minutes
- 7RibéryBooked at 37minsSubstituted forAlabaat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Hummels
- 9Lewandowski
- 17Boateng
- 22Starke
- 25Müller
- 27Alaba
- 32Kimmich
- Referee:
- Sascha Stegemann
- Attendance:
- 30,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Full Time
Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 1, FC Bayern München 2.
Booking
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München).
Landry Dimata (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Niklas Süle.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Landry Dimata replaces Yunus Malli.
Goal!
Goal! VfL Wolfsburg 1, FC Bayern München 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Gian-Luca Itter (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty FC Bayern München. Arjen Robben draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Gian-Luca Itter (VfL Wolfsburg) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by William.
Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).
Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy.
Attempt blocked. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Victor Osimhen replaces Renato Steffen.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by William.
Booking
Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card.
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Robert Lewandowski replaces Sandro Wagner.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. William replaces Sebastian Jung because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sebastian Jung (VfL Wolfsburg) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Juan Bernat.
Attempt missed. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rafinha with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Renato Steffen.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. David Alaba replaces Franck Ribéry.
Foul by Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München).
Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! VfL Wolfsburg 1, FC Bayern München 1. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arjen Robben with a cross following a fast break.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Josuha Guilavogui.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Thiago Alcántara.
Attempt missed. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Attempt missed. Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Divock Origi.
Attempt saved. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rafinha.
Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.