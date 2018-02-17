BBC Sport - FA Cup: Mata's goal ruled out by VAR at Huddersfield in the FA Cup fifth round

Mata 'goal' ruled out by VAR in FA Cup

  • From the section FA Cup

Manchester United are denied a 2-0 lead following a controversial VAR decision. Juan Mata appeared to score a well-taken second for Man Utd, but referee Kevin Friend and video official Neil Swarbrick ruled it out for offside.

SEE MORE: Follow live text coverage with video clips from Saturday's FA Cup fifth round games

WATCH MORE: All the FA Cup goals and highlights from the fifth round

Available to UK users only.

FA Cup video

Video

Mata 'goal' ruled out by VAR in FA Cup

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

'Not everyone's beaten cancer, I'm very lucky'

Video

Coventry 'to compete' against Brighton - Robins

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

So Tom Ince, what dog would your dad be?

Video

Flynn 'very proud' of Newport players

Video

Carvalhal delighted with Swansea attitude

Video

Magpies 'punished' by the better team - Nolan

Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories