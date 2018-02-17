Italian Serie A
Genoa 2-0 Inter Milan

Goran Pandev
Goran Pandev did not celebrate his goal, having played for Inter from 2009 to 2012

Inter Milan's revival ended up lasting only one week as they were deservedly beaten by Genoa.

Inter beat Bologna 2-1 last weekend to end a 10-game winless run, but were second best against 12th-placed Genoa.

Genoa almost led when Goran Pandev's cross hit the bar and went ahead through an own goal as Milan Skriniar's clearance hit Andrea Ranocchia on the knee and flew into the net.

Pandev sealed it, controlling Diego Laxalt's wayward shot and finishing.

Roma overtook Inter to move up to third earlier in the day with a 2-0 win at Udinese.

Cengiz Under scored his fourth goal in three games to put them ahead, and Diego Perotti sealed the win late on.

Line-ups

Genoa

  • 1Perin
  • 13Rossettini
  • 2Spolli
  • 87Zukanovic
  • 20Rosi
  • 24BessaSubstituted forOmeongaat 56'minutes
  • 8Bertolacci
  • 88Hiljemark
  • 93Laxalt
  • 19PandevSubstituted forLazovicat 80'minutes
  • 16GalabinovSubstituted forLapadulaat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Cofie
  • 10Lapadula
  • 17El Yamiq
  • 18Migliore
  • 22Lazovic
  • 23Lamanna
  • 30Rigoni
  • 32Lopes Pereira
  • 38Zima
  • 40Omeonga
  • 45Picanco Medeiros

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 7Cavaco Cancelo
  • 13RanocchiaBooked at 27mins
  • 37Skriniar
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 11VecinoSubstituted forRafinhaat 62'minutes
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 17Karamoh
  • 20Valero IglesiasSubstituted forBrozovicat 76'minutes
  • 87CandrevaSubstituted forPinamontiat 77'minutes
  • 23Éder

Substitutes

  • 2López
  • 8Rafinha
  • 21Santon
  • 27Padelli
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 63Emmers
  • 77Brozovic
  • 89Pissardo
  • 98Lombardoni
  • 99Pinamonti
Referee:
Michael Fabbri

Match Stats

Home TeamGenoaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home10
Away8
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

Full Time

Second Half ends, Genoa 2, Inter Milan 0.

Rafinha (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darko Lazovic (Genoa).

Attempt saved. Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gianluca Lapadula (Genoa).

Attempt blocked. Andrea Pinamonti (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafinha.

Foul by Rafinha (Inter Milan).

Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Éder (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Ervin Zukanovic.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Andrea Bertolacci.

Substitution

Substitution, Genoa. Darko Lazovic replaces Goran Pandev.

Attempt missed. Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Oscar Hiljemark with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Genoa. Conceded by João Cancelo.

Attempt blocked. Gianluca Lapadula (Genoa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Gianluca Lapadula (Genoa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephane Omeonga.

Attempt blocked. Éder (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Nicolás Spolli.

Substitution

Substitution, Genoa. Gianluca Lapadula replaces Andrej Galabinov.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Andrea Pinamonti replaces Antonio Candreva.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Marcelo Brozovic replaces Borja Valero.

Attempt missed. Rafinha (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Éder (Inter Milan).

Nicolás Spolli (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Goran Pandev (Genoa).

Attempt missed. Yann Karamoh (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Candreva.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Stephane Omeonga.

Yann Karamoh (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Diego Laxalt (Genoa).

Attempt missed. Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yann Karamoh.

Attempt missed. Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Diego Laxalt.

Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Andrea Ranocchia.

Attempt blocked. Stephane Omeonga (Genoa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roberto Gagliardini.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli24203154153963
2Juventus24202261154662
3Roma25155540192150
4Inter Milan25139340211948
5Lazio24144659332646
6Sampdoria24125744321241
7AC Milan2411583430438
8Atalanta2410773628837
9Torino2481243529636
10Udinese25103123636033
11Fiorentina248793331231
12Genoa2586112125-430
13Bologna2483132937-827
14Chievo2567122342-1925
15Cagliari2574142336-1325
16Sassuolo2465131441-2723
17Crotone2456131941-2221
18SPAL2438132346-2317
19Hellas Verona2444162248-2616
20Benevento2421211556-417
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

