Genoa 2-0 Inter Milan

Goran Pandev did not celebrate his goal, having played for Inter from 2009 to 2012

Inter Milan's revival ended up lasting only one week as they were deservedly beaten by Genoa.

Inter beat Bologna 2-1 last weekend to end a 10-game winless run, but were second best against 12th-placed Genoa.

Genoa almost led when Goran Pandev's cross hit the bar and went ahead through an own goal as Milan Skriniar's clearance hit Andrea Ranocchia on the knee and flew into the net.

Pandev sealed it, controlling Diego Laxalt's wayward shot and finishing.

Roma overtook Inter to move up to third earlier in the day with a 2-0 win at Udinese.

Cengiz Under scored his fourth goal in three games to put them ahead, and Diego Perotti sealed the win late on.