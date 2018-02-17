Malaga 1-2 Valencia

Match ends, Málaga 1, Valencia 2.
Francis Coquelin scored for Valencia - having failed to do so for Arsenal in 160 appearances - as they came from behind to beat Malaga late on.
Former West Brom striker Brown Ideye put bottom-placed Malaga ahead.
But Coquelin, in his seventh game since a January move from the Gunners, headed an equaliser with 10 minutes left.
Third-placed Valencia won the game when ex-Arsenal defender Ignasi Miquel fouled Rodrigo and was sent off - with Dani Parejo scoring the penalty.
Malaga goalkeeper Roberto came forward for a corner in the last minute but his header went wide.
Earlier on Saturday, Barcelona warmed up for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Chelsea with a 2-0 win over Eibar.
Line-ups
Malaga
- 1Jiménez
- 18Rosales
- 4Hernández
- 2MiquelBooked at 84mins
- 3González
- 22LestienneSubstituted forGontán Gallardoat 68'minutes
- 14García del PozoSubstituted forLacenat 73'minutes
- 7IturraBooked at 62mins
- 11CastroBooked at 75minsSubstituted forRolanat 83'minutes
- 12Ideye
- 26En-Nesyri
Substitutes
- 8González
- 13Prieto
- 19Bueno
- 20Gontán Gallardo
- 23Torres
- 24Rolan
- 25Lacen
Valencia
- 13Murara Neto
- 3Nunes Vezo
- 5Gabriel
- 4MurilloBooked at 33mins
- 14Gayá
- 18SolerBooked at 77minsSubstituted forTorresat 80'minutes
- 10ParejoBooked at 75mins
- 17CoquelinBooked at 70mins
- 7Ganchinho Guedes
- 8ViettoSubstituted forRodrigoat 60'minutes
- 22Mina LorenzoSubstituted forZazaat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 6Maksimovic
- 9Zaza
- 15Latorre Grueso
- 19Rodrigo
- 20Torres
- 21Montoya
- Referee:
- Daniel Jesús Trujillo Suárez
- Attendance:
- 21,134
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Málaga 1, Valencia 2.
Attempt missed. Roberto Jiménez (Málaga) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Roberto Rosales with a cross following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by José Gayá (Valencia).
Offside, Málaga. Roberto Rosales tries a through ball, but Diego González is caught offside.
Foul by Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia).
Diego Rolan (Málaga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Málaga) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Gabriel (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Youssef En-Nesyri (Málaga).
Foul by Simone Zaza (Valencia).
Roberto Rosales (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Málaga 1, Valencia 2. Daniel Parejo (Valencia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Dismissal
Ignasi Miquel (Málaga) is shown the red card.
Penalty Valencia. Rodrigo Moreno draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Ignasi Miquel (Málaga) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Málaga. Diego Rolan replaces Gonzalo Castro.
Attempt missed. Mehdi Lacen (Málaga) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Brown Ideye.
Goal!
Goal! Málaga 1, Valencia 1. Francis Coquelin (Valencia) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Ferrán Torres replaces Carlos Soler.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Keko.
Booking
Carlos Soler (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).
Diego González (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Gonzalo Castro (Málaga) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Daniel Parejo (Valencia) is shown the yellow card.
Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gonzalo Castro (Málaga).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Málaga. Mehdi Lacen replaces Recio because of an injury.
Delay in match Recio (Málaga) because of an injury.
Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).
Recio (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Francis Coquelin (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Francis Coquelin (Valencia).
Youssef En-Nesyri (Málaga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Málaga. Keko replaces Maxime Lestienne.
Jeison Murillo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Youssef En-Nesyri (Málaga).
Attempt blocked. Daniel Parejo (Valencia) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.