Spanish La Liga
Malaga1Valencia2

Malaga 1-2 Valencia

Francis Coquelin
Francis Coquelin's last goal was in November 2013 for Freiburg

Francis Coquelin scored for Valencia - having failed to do so for Arsenal in 160 appearances - as they came from behind to beat Malaga late on.

Former West Brom striker Brown Ideye put bottom-placed Malaga ahead.

But Coquelin, in his seventh game since a January move from the Gunners, headed an equaliser with 10 minutes left.

Third-placed Valencia won the game when ex-Arsenal defender Ignasi Miquel fouled Rodrigo and was sent off - with Dani Parejo scoring the penalty.

Malaga goalkeeper Roberto came forward for a corner in the last minute but his header went wide.

Earlier on Saturday, Barcelona warmed up for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Chelsea with a 2-0 win over Eibar.

Line-ups

Malaga

  • 1Jiménez
  • 18Rosales
  • 4Hernández
  • 2MiquelBooked at 84mins
  • 3González
  • 22LestienneSubstituted forGontán Gallardoat 68'minutes
  • 14García del PozoSubstituted forLacenat 73'minutes
  • 7IturraBooked at 62mins
  • 11CastroBooked at 75minsSubstituted forRolanat 83'minutes
  • 12Ideye
  • 26En-Nesyri

Substitutes

  • 8González
  • 13Prieto
  • 19Bueno
  • 20Gontán Gallardo
  • 23Torres
  • 24Rolan
  • 25Lacen

Valencia

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 3Nunes Vezo
  • 5Gabriel
  • 4MurilloBooked at 33mins
  • 14Gayá
  • 18SolerBooked at 77minsSubstituted forTorresat 80'minutes
  • 10ParejoBooked at 75mins
  • 17CoquelinBooked at 70mins
  • 7Ganchinho Guedes
  • 8ViettoSubstituted forRodrigoat 60'minutes
  • 22Mina LorenzoSubstituted forZazaat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Doménech
  • 6Maksimovic
  • 9Zaza
  • 15Latorre Grueso
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 20Torres
  • 21Montoya
Referee:
Daniel Jesús Trujillo Suárez
Attendance:
21,134

Match Stats

Home TeamMalagaAway TeamValencia
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home19
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Málaga 1, Valencia 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Málaga 1, Valencia 2.

Attempt missed. Roberto Jiménez (Málaga) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Roberto Rosales with a cross following a set piece situation.

Hand ball by José Gayá (Valencia).

Offside, Málaga. Roberto Rosales tries a through ball, but Diego González is caught offside.

Foul by Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia).

Diego Rolan (Málaga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Málaga) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Gabriel (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Youssef En-Nesyri (Málaga).

Foul by Simone Zaza (Valencia).

Roberto Rosales (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Málaga 1, Valencia 2. Daniel Parejo (Valencia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Dismissal

Ignasi Miquel (Málaga) is shown the red card.

Penalty Valencia. Rodrigo Moreno draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Ignasi Miquel (Málaga) after a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Málaga. Diego Rolan replaces Gonzalo Castro.

Attempt missed. Mehdi Lacen (Málaga) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Brown Ideye.

Goal!

Goal! Málaga 1, Valencia 1. Francis Coquelin (Valencia) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Valencia. Ferrán Torres replaces Carlos Soler.

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Keko.

Booking

Carlos Soler (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).

Diego González (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Gonzalo Castro (Málaga) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Daniel Parejo (Valencia) is shown the yellow card.

Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gonzalo Castro (Málaga).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Málaga. Mehdi Lacen replaces Recio because of an injury.

Delay in match Recio (Málaga) because of an injury.

Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).

Recio (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Francis Coquelin (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Francis Coquelin (Valencia).

Youssef En-Nesyri (Málaga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Málaga. Keko replaces Maxime Lestienne.

Jeison Murillo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Youssef En-Nesyri (Málaga).

Attempt blocked. Daniel Parejo (Valencia) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona24195062115162
2Atl Madrid2315713492552
3Valencia24144647281946
4Real Madrid22126450232742
5Sevilla2412393135-439
6Villarreal2311483428637
7Eibar2410593236-435
8Girona249783430434
9Real Betis23103103845-733
10Celta Vigo239594134732
11Getafe237972621530
12Leganés2385102025-529
13Ath Bilbao2361072425-128
14Alavés2491142233-1128
15Real Sociedad2375114345-226
16Espanyol236892131-1026
17Levante2331192135-1420
18Las Palmas2453161852-3418
19Dep La Coruña2445152453-2917
20Malaga2434171538-2313
View full Spanish La Liga table

