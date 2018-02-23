Cardiff City v Bristol City
Cardiff City captain Sean Morrison is a doubt for Sunday's Severnside derby after coming off in the midweek win at Ipswich with a groin problem.
Callum Paterson (ankle) faces a late fitness test for the Bluebirds as they bid for a fourth league win in a row.
Joe Bryan may replace Hordur Magnusson (hamstring) in Bristol City's defence.
Midfielder Marlon Pack is banned, but Milan Djuric (groin) and Eros Pisano (hamstring) have resumed full training and could return to the squad.
Match facts
- Cardiff have won eight of their last 10 home matches against the Robins in all competitions, drawing the other two.
- Bristol City have not completed a league double over the Bluebirds since the 2002-03 season.
- Since losing four successive league games during the festive period, Cardiff have picked up 17 points of a possible 21 (W5 D2).
- Bristol City have won just one of their last nine league games (D4 L4), although they have managed to remain in the play-off places during this period.
- Cardiff defender Sean Morrison has found the net in three of his last five league appearances including each of his last two outings at the Cardiff City Stadium.
- Bobby Reid has found the net in each of his last two league games; he has not scored in three successive appearances since netting four in the first three league games of the season.