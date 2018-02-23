Cardiff City v Bristol City

Bristol City defender Aden Flint scored the winner in November's reverse fixture

Cardiff City captain Sean Morrison is a doubt for Sunday's Severnside derby after coming off in the midweek win at Ipswich with a groin problem.

Callum Paterson (ankle) faces a late fitness test for the Bluebirds as they bid for a fourth league win in a row.

Joe Bryan may replace Hordur Magnusson (hamstring) in Bristol City's defence.

Midfielder Marlon Pack is banned, but Milan Djuric (groin) and Eros Pisano (hamstring) have resumed full training and could return to the squad.

SAM's prediction Home win 48% Draw 26% Away win 26%

Match facts