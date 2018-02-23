Championship
Cardiff12:00Bristol City
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Bristol City

Bristol City's Aden Flint
Bristol City defender Aden Flint scored the winner in November's reverse fixture
Cardiff City captain Sean Morrison is a doubt for Sunday's Severnside derby after coming off in the midweek win at Ipswich with a groin problem.

Callum Paterson (ankle) faces a late fitness test for the Bluebirds as they bid for a fourth league win in a row.

Joe Bryan may replace Hordur Magnusson (hamstring) in Bristol City's defence.

Midfielder Marlon Pack is banned, but Milan Djuric (groin) and Eros Pisano (hamstring) have resumed full training and could return to the squad.

Match facts

  • Cardiff have won eight of their last 10 home matches against the Robins in all competitions, drawing the other two.
  • Bristol City have not completed a league double over the Bluebirds since the 2002-03 season.
  • Since losing four successive league games during the festive period, Cardiff have picked up 17 points of a possible 21 (W5 D2).
  • Bristol City have won just one of their last nine league games (D4 L4), although they have managed to remain in the play-off places during this period.
  • Cardiff defender Sean Morrison has found the net in three of his last five league appearances including each of his last two outings at the Cardiff City Stadium.
  • Bobby Reid has found the net in each of his last two league games; he has not scored in three successive appearances since netting four in the first three league games of the season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves33227459263373
2Cardiff33197749272264
3Aston Villa33179749301960
4Derby331611650282259
5Fulham331511755371856
6Bristol City33141274839954
7Sheff Utd32164124638852
8Middlesbrough331561243311251
9Preston33121564032851
10Brentford331311950401050
11Leeds33137134643346
12Norwich331210113437-346
13Millwall331112103935445
14Ipswich33136144443145
15QPR33109143646-1039
16Sheff Wed33813123540-537
17Nottm Forest33114183651-1537
18Reading3289153542-733
19Bolton3389162951-2233
20Birmingham3386192249-2730
21Hull32611154350-729
22Burton3378182659-3329
23Barnsley32610163147-1628
24Sunderland33511173458-2426
