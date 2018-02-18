Women's FA Cup: Manchester City reach quarter-finals with extra-time win

Georgia Stanway netted the first of Manchester City's two extra-time goals against Birmingham City

Holders Manchester City needed extra time to beat Birmingham City and reach the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals.

In a repeat of last season's final, the visitors won 3-1 after the game was level at 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Georgia Stanway and Claire Emslie scored in either period of extra time to keep the top-flight leaders unbeaten in all competitions this season.

Nadia Nadim's opener for Man City had earlier been cancelled out by Ellen White's strike.

Elsewhere, Chichester City of the third tier lost 3-0 at home to top-flight Liverpool.

Bethany England, Ashley Hodson, and Rinsola Babajide - on her first start - netted the Reds' goals.

Charlton Athletic are the only side outside the two Women's Super League divisions to reach the last eight, beat fellow third-tier club Cardiff City.

Durham are the only survivors from WSL 2 after their 5-2 win at home against Leicester City, with the remaining six sides all from WSL 1.

Victories over lower-ranked opposition for Arsenal, Everton, Sunderland and Chelsea completed Sunday's results.

The quarter-final draw will take place on Monday, live on BBC Radio 1 Extra at 08:10 GMT.

This year's final will be held at Wembley on Saturday, 5 May, as the national stadium hosts the fixture for the fourth season in a row.

Women's FA Cup fifth round results:

Arsenal 1-0 Millwall Lionesses

Cardiff City 1-3 Charlton Athletic

Lewes 0-6 Everton

Sunderland 3-2 Aston Villa

Chichester City 0-3 Liverpool

Birmingham City 1-3 Manchester City (AET: 1-1 after 90 minutes)

Chelsea 6-0 Doncaster Rovers Belles

Durham 5-2 Leicester City

