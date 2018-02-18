Match ends, Napoli 1, SPAL 0.
Napoli 1-0 SPAL
-
Napoli beat SPAL for a ninth Serie A win in a row - a club record in a single season - to go top again.
Juventus had briefly gone top with a 1-0 win over Torino earlier on Sunday.
Allan gave Napoli the lead after a quick one-touch passing move ended with Jose Callejon playing in the Brazilian.
Marek Hamsik thought he had doubled their lead when he headed in Allan's cross, but the goal was eventually ruled out for offside after video assistant referee (VAR) consultation.
Hamsik, the club's all-time top scorer, was then shown a yellow card for breaking the corner flag in his celebrations before the goal was disallowed.
Elsewhere, Cheick Diabate scored an 89th-minute winner on his Benevento debut as they picked up the third Serie A win in their history, by beating Crotone 3-2. However the league's bottom side are still 11 points below their opponents, who are one place above the relegation zone.
Crotone's Manchester-born Libya international Ahmad Benali had made it 2-2.
Bologna beat lowly Sassuolo 2-1 in the other game.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 23Hysaj
- 33Albiol
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Silva Duarte
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 8Frello FilhoSubstituted forDiawaraat 90+1'minutes
- 17HamsikBooked at 64minsSubstituted forZielinskiat 71'minutes
- 7CallejónSubstituted forRogat 86'minutes
- 14Mertens
- 24Insigne
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 11Maggio
- 20Zielinski
- 22Sepe
- 27Machach
- 30Rog
- 37Ounas
- 42Diawara
- 62Tonelli
SPAL
- 97Meret
- 21SalamonBooked at 85mins
- 27FelipeBooked at 77mins
- 23Vicari
- 29Lazzari
- 28Schiattarella
- 77Viviani
- 88GrassiSubstituted forFloccariat 75'minutes
- 85DraméSubstituted forCostaat 62'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 19KurticBooked at 40mins
- 7AntenucciSubstituted forPaloschiat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gomis
- 5Simic
- 9Bonazzoli
- 10Floccari
- 15Väisänen
- 18Schiavon
- 24Vitale
- 25Guimaraes Bilher
- 33Costa
- 43Paloschi
- 92Marchegiani
- Referee:
- Claudio Gavillucci
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 1, SPAL 0.
Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pasquale Schiattarella (SPAL).
Attempt missed. Marko Rog (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sergio Floccari (SPAL).
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Jasmin Kurtic.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Amadou Diawara replaces Jorginho.
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Federico Viviani (SPAL).
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces José Callejón.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Federico Viviani.
Booking
Bartosz Salamon (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bartosz Salamon (SPAL).
Booking
Filippo Costa (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Filippo Costa (SPAL).
Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bartosz Salamon (SPAL).
Substitution
Substitution, SPAL. Alberto Paloschi replaces Mirco Antenucci.
Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).
Sergio Floccari (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jorginho.
Raúl Albiol (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mirco Antenucci (SPAL).
Attempt blocked. Pasquale Schiattarella (SPAL) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Floccari.
Corner, SPAL. Conceded by Mário Rui.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Felipe (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dries Mertens (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Felipe (SPAL).
Substitution
Substitution, SPAL. Sergio Floccari replaces Alberto Grassi.
Attempt missed. Raúl Albiol (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Francesco Vicari.
Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Allan.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski replaces Marek Hamsik.
Attempt missed. Mirco Antenucci (SPAL) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).