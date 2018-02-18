Spanish La Liga
Atl Madrid2Ath Bilbao0

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Athletic Bilbao

Diego Costa
Diego Costa is in his second spell at Atletico Madrid

Diego Costa scored his fourth goal since rejoining Atletico Madrid as they beat Athletic Bilbao to go to within seven points of La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Kevin Gameiro opened the scoring by slamming a shot into the bottom corner from Antoine Griezmann's pass.

And Costa, making his eighth appearance since his move from Chelsea, swept home a second from close range.

Earlier on Sunday, Athletic's Basque rivals Real Sociedad beat Levante 3-0.

Fourth-placed Real Madrid - who are 13 points behind Atletico - visit Real Betis at 19:45 GMT, with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 16Vrsaljko
  • 24Giménez
  • 19HernándezSubstituted forGodínat 45'minutes
  • 3Filipe LuisBooked at 62mins
  • 11CorreaBooked at 17minsSubstituted forGabiat 70'minutes
  • 5Partey
  • 8Ñíguez
  • 6KokeSubstituted forGameiroat 59'minutes
  • 7Griezmann
  • 18Diego CostaBooked at 36mins

Substitutes

  • 1Moyá
  • 2Godín
  • 9Torres
  • 10Carrasco
  • 14Gabi
  • 21Gameiro
  • 23Machín Pérez

Ath Bilbao

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 15Lekue
  • 12NúñezBooked at 71mins
  • 4Iñigo Martínez
  • 3Saborit
  • 6San José
  • 14Susaeta
  • 7EtxebarriaBooked at 40minsSubstituted forIturraspeat 65'minutes
  • 21VesgaSubstituted forCórdobaat 72'minutes
  • 19MerinoSubstituted forDe Marcosat 68'minutes
  • 11Williams

Substitutes

  • 8Iturraspe
  • 9Sola Clemente
  • 13Herrerín
  • 16Etxeita
  • 17Rico
  • 18De Marcos
  • 28Córdoba
Referee:
José Luis González González
Attendance:
60,022

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamAth Bilbao
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home14
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Athletic Club 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Athletic Club 0.

Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid).

Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Iñigo Córdoba.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Íñigo Martínez.

Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Óscar De Marcos (Athletic Club).

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Partey tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.

Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).

Iñigo Córdoba (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Thomas Partey.

Goal!

Goal! Atlético de Madrid 2, Athletic Club 0. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin Gameiro.

Attempt missed. Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) with an attempt from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Unai Núñez.

Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club).

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Iñigo Córdoba replaces Mikel Vesga.

Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gabi from a direct free kick.

Booking

Unai Núñez (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Unai Núñez (Athletic Club).

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Gabi replaces Ángel Correa.

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Óscar De Marcos replaces Sabin Merino.

Goal!

Goal! Atlético de Madrid 1, Athletic Club 0. Kevin Gameiro (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Ander Iturraspe replaces Beñat Etxebarria.

Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Diego Costa.

Booking

Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid).

Markel Susaeta (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Kevin Gameiro replaces Koke.

Attempt missed. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Koke with a headed pass.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Unai Núñez (Athletic Club) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Partey.

Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Unai Núñez (Athletic Club).

Hand ball by Sabin Merino (Athletic Club).

Sunday 18th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona24195062115162
2Atl Madrid2416713692755
3Valencia24144647281946
4Real Madrid22126450232742
5Villarreal2412483528740
6Sevilla2412393135-439
7Eibar2410593236-435
8Girona249783430434
9Real Betis23103103845-733
10Celta Vigo239594134732
11Getafe237972621530
12Real Sociedad2485114645129
13Leganés2385102025-529
14Ath Bilbao2461082427-328
15Alavés2491142233-1128
16Espanyol2468102132-1126
17Levante24311102138-1720
18Las Palmas2453161852-3418
19Dep La Coruña2445152453-2917
20Malaga2434171538-2313
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

