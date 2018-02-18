Celtic 0-0 St Johnstone: Wright urges consistency from visitors

Tommy Wright's St Johnstone are ninth in the Premiership after drawing with leaders Celtic

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright said the 0-0 draw at Celtic Park "was more like us".

Saints ended a run of three defeats in all competitions with their first Premiership point of 2018 and their second at Celtic Park this season.

"It was a good, solid performance and we'll have to take a lot of confidence from it," Wright told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"I've just said to them in the dressing room, 'let's build on this'."

The Northern Irishman urged his players to recapture the consistency of previous seasons, with Saints having finished in the top six in all of Wright's previous campaigns as manager.

"We can't go and play Ross County next week and be inconsistent the way we have been," said Wright.

"We've had some great results this season. We've gone to Ibrox and won, we've gone to Hibs and won, but we have been inconsistent and we've been inconsistent in games where we've played well in the first half and not turned up for the second half.

"Today was a 90-minute performance, it was more like us and that should give us a lot of encouragement for the rest of the season."

Wright's compatriot, Brendan Rodgers, took positives from the hosts' performance as they moved nine points clear at the top of the league.

The Celtic manager made seven changes to his team following Thursday's 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg, who host the Scottish champions in the return leg of their Europa League last-32 tie this coming Thursday.

Rodgers' side have not scored in their past two league games

Australian midfielder Tom Rogic, 25, played for the first time since December following injury while Calvin Miller, 20, started at left-back.

"I thought for an hour he did reasonably well," Rodgers said of Rogic.

"[Calvin Miller has] been excellent. I've had two or three Premiership clubs wanting to take him, to put him straight into the team - good sides as well.

"Along with St Johnstone defending well, we kept a clean sheet but couldn't get on the scoreline, so a point was probably about right for both teams.

"Tommy today will be thinking, 'how have we not won a [league] game since 16 December when they can come to Celtic Park and defend like that and show that commitment?'

"What are they doing every week for the manager because the manager's a top-class manager?

"We wanted three points, we didn't get them. We could've played better, but we didn't, so we take a point and move on."