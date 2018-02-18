Rangers scorers Josh Windass and Alfredo Morelos will get better - Graeme Murty

Alfredo Morelos and Josh Windass scored four of Rangers' five goals

Josh Windass and Alfredo Morelos combined to fire four goals past Hamilton Academical, but manager Graeme Murty wants more from the Rangers pair.

Midfielder Windass celebrated signing a new contract with a hat-trick in the 5-3 win at the SuperSeal Stadium.

Striker Morelos contributed a goal and two assists.

"They are young, maturing and there is still more to come from them," said Murty. "As happy as I am, they will get better and stronger."

The pair now have 31 goals between them and Murty says he is relaxed about the on-going speculation surrounding Morelos, for whom Rangers fended off interest from Chinese club Beijing Renhe during January.

"This is a lovely marker on their journey, but they will improve," the manager said.

"That tally is a reflection of where they are currently, but both should use it as a stepping stone to improve in all aspects."

Windass has now scored nine goals in five games, but Murty joked that the Englishman should not have been awarded his first of the match after Accies goalkeeper Gary Woods fumbled the midfielder's shot into his own net.

Rangers manager Graeme Murty was pleased with his side's attack but not their overall play

"Are we giving him the second goal?" he asked. "I'm harsher than you lot - I wouldn't give him it.

"He needs to work on parts of his game, but I am glad we tied him down on a new deal.

"Josh has the qualities we require to get to where we want to be as a football club."

The win takes Rangers above Aberdeen, who lost to Hibernian on Saturday, into second place in the Scottish Premiership on goal difference.

"I told the players that they'd been handed a chance to go second and they couldn't turn it down," said Murty.

"It was vital that we backed up what happened with Aberdeen yesterday with a good result. We managed to do that and hopefully we can keep pushing."

However, Windass is not the only one who Murty considers a "work in progress" with the manager unhappy at his side's first-half display.

Hamilton took the lead through Darren Lyon and brought the game back to 2-2 through David Templeton after Jamie Murphy and Windass had scored for the visitors.

Hamilton manager Martin Canning felt his side made too many individual errors

Rangers led at half-time after Morelos and Windass scored again, with the latter completing his hat-trick after the break before Dougie Imrie scored a late consolation from the penalty spot.

Hamilton had taken the lead against Rangers for the third time this season, but manager Martin Canning felt they contributed to their own downfall with slack defending.

"If you score three at home, especially against Rangers, you'd expect to take something from the game," Canning said.

"Individual mistakes cost us the points and that's been the theme of the season.

"It's frustrating because we started well. We wanted to press high and force Rangers into mistakes. It worked, there were positives to take, but we need to cut out silly mistakes.

"We won't be judged on our results against Rangers, it's the games coming up.

"We're one point behind Partick [Thistle] with two games in hand, so we've got to look at them as winnable games. We've got to keep our head down and work away."