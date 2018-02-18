BBC Sport - FA Cup: Rochdale's Ian Henderson scores against Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round

Henderson gives Rochdale shock lead over Spurs

Ian Henderson scores to give Rochdale the lead in their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Tottenham. Andrew Cannon splits the Spurs defence and the skipper meets it with a composed finish.

