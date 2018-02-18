BBC Sport - FA Cup: Tottenham Hotspurs new signing Lucas Moura scores against Rochdale in the fifth-round
Lucas grabs full debut equaliser for Spurs
- From the section Football
Tottenham's new signing Lucas Moura draws Spurs level at Rochdale, on his first start for the club, with a smart finish flicking over Josh Lillis.
WATCH MORE: All the FA Cup goals and highlights from the fifth round
READ MORE: Follow live text coverage with video clips from Sunday's FA Cup fifth round game
Available to UK users only.